‘It’s a tough one’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes transfer claim involving Portsmouth and John Marquis

David Norris has stated that John Marquis is struggling heavily at Portsmouth and could well be moved on come the summer by Danny Cowley, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Pompey striker has so far largely failed to live up to the high expectations that were place don his shoulders when he made the move to Fratton Park from Doncaster Rovers back in the summer of 2019 and as a result has cut a slightly frustrated figure at times on the South Coast.

With 15 goals in 43 games for his side this term, Marquis hasn’t exactly hit the heights expected of him and as a result he has only notched two goals in his last 10 appearances at what is a crucial stage of the campaign as Cowley’s men chase a play-off place.

The former Millwall striker currently has one year remaining on his current contract with the club and could well come under increased scrutiny over the coming weeks if he doesn’t provide the goals that Portsmouth are in need of in order to finish in the top six.

Speaking to Football League World, former Pompey midfielder Norris was quick to offer his assessment of the striker’s form whilst making a prediction over Marquis’ future at Fratton Park:

“It’s a tough one because he is struggling.

“I don’t think you can fault his effort. But he’s not getting the goals that they probably needed. So I think it will be interesting to see what happens with him this summer and it will depend on who they bring in and you know, who else leaves.

“But, yeah, I think it’s been a bit of a tough one for him. Like I said, I don’t think we can fault his efforts but it’s not really happened for him in front of goal and he’s struggling at the minute.”