‘It’s a tough decision to make’ – Warnock faces Middlesbrough player dilemma pre-QPR: The verdict

Middlesbrough secured the signing of former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom from PAOK for an undisclosed fee on the weekend, adding to Neil Warnock’s attacking options.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fruitful stint in the Greek Super League, scoring 18 goals during his time at PAOK and Warnock will be hoping he can translate that goalscoring form over in the Sky Bet Championship.

With Akpom training with his teammates this week, Warnock will have a decision to make on whether to throw Akpom straight into the Boro XI for their clash with QPR on Saturday.

So, should he involve Akpom or hold him back?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Ned Holmes

It’s a tough decision to make and an even harder one for me to call without having seen him in training.

If Warnock thinks he’s ready to start then I’d like to see him given a go and I think facing the R’s could be the perfect way for him to hit the ground running.

The west London club play a very open style of football and that means Akpom shouldn’t be short of chances.

A goal on debut could be just the confidence boost the former Arsenal man needs to really kick-start his Boro career.

I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by their current strike partnership, despite both Fletcher and Assombalonga showing their quality in the past.

With that in mind, throwing Akpom in could be just what Boro need to grab their first win of the season.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to say and you’d imagine that a lot will depend on the fitness of Ashley Fletcher heading into the fixture.

For me, I’d hold him back slightly, even if Fletcher isn’t available.

Marcus Browne stepped off the bench to score at the weekend and he could play a slightly different role up-front with Assombalonga. He can play in the little pockets around the striker and it might just solve Boro’s issues as they look to link play.

I’d be tempted to give that a go this weekend, safe in the knowledge you’ve got Akpom from the bench and then beyond.

Jacob Potter

I wouldn’t throw him straight into the starting XI.

Boro already have strong options in Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher, so I wouldn’t be starting Akpom for this one.

It’s important that they don’t rush him, as it can take some time to adjust back to life in English football, which is known for its physical nature.

I think Akpom will eventually force his way into the Middlesbrough starting XI, but he doesn’t deserve to walk straight into the starting line-up.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come off the substitutes bench against QPR this weekend though, especially if Neil Warnock’s side are chasing the game.