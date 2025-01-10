Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth Argyle won’t recruit a manager with enough quality to help them retain their Championship status, after experienced coach David Wagner turned the Pilgrims job down.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Wagner, who led the Terriers to promotion into the Premier League back in 2017, is out of work after leaving Norwich City last year and was rumoured to be in talks with the Devonshire-based club over replacing Wayne Rooney at Home Park.

But in a latest development, the 53-year-old has walked away from discussions, according to the Daily Express, and is no longer a candidate the Pilgrims are considering.

This is a big blow for Plymouth, who would have massively benefited from Wagner’s vast managerial experience and pedigree of achieving success in the second tier.

With the club languishing at the bottom of the division, there is concern Plymouth won’t find a manager qualified enough to turn their fortunes around, an opinion that is echoed by pundit Palmer.

Carlton Palmer fears for Plymouth Argyle relegation after David Wagner rejection

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes Plymouth need a coach who has similar credentials to David Wagner if they want to survive, but insisted that transfer budget assurances need to be offered if they are to attract those types of profiles.

Palmer said: “David Wagner has turned down the chance to manage Plymouth Argyle, who are rock bottom of the Championship and three points adrift from safety.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Portsmouth 24 -11 23 22 Hull City 26 -11 23 23 Cardiff City 25 -15 23 24 Plymouth Argyle 25 -29 20 (As of January 10th, 2025)

“It’s obviously a difficult situation down at Plymouth given their position and if you go in there and the resources aren’t available to bring in the players during the January transfer window, even though it’s a good time to get your own type of players in, then it becomes a very difficult job to take.”

Palmer added: “I always said that Wayne Rooney had taken over a job that was going to be difficult and if he would have kept them in the league this season then he would have done a fantastic job, so it’s a tough ask, and I’m sure Plymouth will be disappointed that Wagner has turned them down as he would have been a very suitable candidate. Now, there’s a real threat Plymouth do get relegated this season.

“There are managers out there who are available but managers of the quality the owners would like need to know they have funds in the January window to affect the first team squad.”

Plymouth Argyle need to act quickly to save their Championship skin

This is undoubtedly a dent to Plymouth’s survival hopes in the Championship, as David Wagner would have been the standout manager to replace Wayne Rooney with his Championship experience and work across Europe.

Right now, though, the club has gone back to square one in their search, but they have to be able to attract a similar type of manager if they are to be successful for the remainder of the season.

Related Plymouth Argyle set for talks with 42-year-old Austrian coach in hunt for Wayne Rooney successor Miron Muslic is said to be flying to London for talks with the Pilgrims' chiefs this week

If Argyle decide to recruit a boss who doesn’t have much or any experience of managing in the Championship, then you do fear they may get cut even further adrift from the surviving pack as the coach would need time to settle.

What the club needs most at this time is stability under a coach who knows the league inside and out. A decision like this could prove invaluable for their long-term success, as survival this season could lead to the club pushing higher up the division in the years to come.