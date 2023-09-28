Journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on Carlos Alcaraz’s situation at Southampton.

The 20-year-old has featured in six of the team’s eight league fixtures so far this season, making just eight starts.

The promising midfielder was one of the bigger names in the team that the Saints were able to hold onto following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

However, he has found himself on the fringes of Russell Martin’s side, with the Southampton boss confirming that personal issues off the pitch have prevented Alcaraz from being in the team as much as many would’ve expected.

Alcaraz has played just an hour of football since the victory over QPR last August, which also coincides with the team’s recent struggles on the pitch.

How has Russell Martin handled the Carlos Alcaraz situation?

Jones believes that the Alcaraz situation is a real test of Martin’s credentials when it comes to man management.

He has praised the Southampton boss for making the right decisions in recent weeks, even if they potentially came at the cost of the team’s results.

“It sounded to me from those comments that [Martin] was talking pretty honestly and openly,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“And when he talks about him not being able to trust him, I think it was more a case of that being because Alcaraz is going through a tough time personally at the moment, and maybe it's a mental thing rather than anything he’s actually capable of doing on a football pitch.

“When you're so young, and you move halfway across the world there's always a risk that periods like this will crop up.

“It’s a test of his man-management for Martin and trying to get the player comfortable and happy enough to be playing at this top level.

“But it sounds like it's tricky at the moment for him to be doing that.

“And so actually, I think Martin might have been right to make that decision.

“Look, it would have been a really tough one for him because he's under increasing pressure.

“He wants to have the players out there that give him the best chance of scoring a goal, but he clearly felt that Alcaraz wasn't in the right frame of mind to be doing that.”

Southampton have lost their last four league games, slipping to 15th in the table as a result.

Next up for Martin’s side is the visit of Leeds United to St. Mary’s on 30 September.

Can Carlos Alcaraz turn around his current situation at Southampton?

Keeping Alcaraz away from the spotlight is perhaps the smartest move Martin can make for the time being.

Giving the Argentine time to get in the right frame of mind should ease the pressure on him, and allow him to focus on sorting out any issues off the pitch before making a return to more consistent game time.

Martin has plenty of good players in his squad to help get the team’s form back on track, so losing Alcaraz is no excuse for this current run of four losses in a row.

The Leeds clash this weekend is becoming very important for Martin’s time in charge so far, as a fifth defeat in a row could be very damaging to his reputation.