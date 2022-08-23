“It’s a strange one” – Shrewsbury Town individual outlines unique Burnley situation EFL Cup presents

Shrewsbury Town are preparing to face Championship promotion hopefuls Burnley in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Ahead of the encounter, Shrewsbury defender Tom Flanagan spoke to the media, looking back at the pair’s pre-season clash at the beginning of the summer.

The Shrews faced the Clarets back in July in the midst of their pre-season, where both clubs were trying to get back up to full speed and, in Burnley’s case, were trying to understand and adapt to the new way of playing under new boss Vincent Kompany.

The game in July between the two sides ended in a 3-1 victory for the Lancashire club. When speaking to the press, Flanagan looked back on this game and what he is expecting this evening.

Flanagan said, via the club’s official website: “It’s a strange one, having only played them a couple of weeks back.

“They have a style of play that they won’t move away from. They are trying to create an identity for the football club.

“They will do the same things no matter who the opponent is, and they will either execute it better or worse depending on who they pick. But I think we have got enough to hurt them. We will concentrate on ourselves because, at the end of the day, they are coming to our home ground.

“It will be a good game; they will definitely want to win. I can’t imagine they will come here and make wholesale changes, so it’s a good test for us. We are all looking forward to it.”

The Verdict

Shrewsbury will be very aware of how Burnley will go about this game as the style of play hasn’t changed from pre-season to now. You could say that playing one another in pre-season has helped the League One side in the build up to this encounter, pinpointing possible areas of weakness they may have seen.

However, you would expect Burnley to have adapted more to the new style as we are a few weeks into the season. The Shrewsbury defender doesn’t expect Kompany to make too many changes for tonight’s game, but that will be the question: how serious will Burnley take tonight’s game?

Promotion is the main aim for the Clarets this season, so the EFL Cup may be on the back burner, and with the Shrews having a good idea of how Burnley will approach the game, then this will be a tough test for the Championship side.