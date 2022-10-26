“It’s a strange one” – Hull City fan pundit reacts to latest manager news involving ex-Derby County boss

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following a poor start to the season, Hull City made the decision to sack manager Shota Arveladze with owner Acun Ilicali hoping that the right appointment could take his side further up the league.

However, it’s now been six games since his departure and no new appointment has been made yet.

Andy Dawson has been in interim charge and Hull’s results have lifted under him with them having won three of those games and risen to 16th in the table.

That being said, it seems the owner is still keen to make an appointment soon and according to journalist Alan Nixon, it is former Derby boss Liam Rosenior who is the preferred option to see them forward.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his thoughts on the potential appointment: “It’s a strange one really because I think they were after a manger with Championship experience and although Rosenior has that in a playing capacity, I don’t think he’s managed in the Championship.

“Obviously he’s been with Derby in League One, didn’t do brilliantly but also didn’t do too badly there.

“I wouldn’t be against the fact of having Rosenior as manager, I just think it would be very similar, probably easier to make Andy Dawson the manager if you’re going to go down that route. Having a former player, who knows the area and is respected by the fans, we’ve already got that and Dawson’s doing a good job so far it would be quite harsh to replace him with someone who has similar managerial experience given how well he’s doing.

“Maybe it would make more sense to bring him in on the coaching team and have him as assistant to Dawson or Rosenior as manager and Dawson as assistant I don’t know.

“But it’s just one of these isn’t it, is he going to be the man that’s going to take us forward? No one can say with 100% certainty but I suppose all managers have to start somewhere.”

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Hull City players play for now?

1 of 24 Andrew Robertson? Norwich City Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool

The Verdict:

As Ant says, this is a bit of an unexpected one from Hull given the fact they are wanting to push up the league and therefore this suggests that they would prioritise experience in the league.

Rosenior did an okay job with Derby but given he couldn’t deliver to their expectations in League One, you do have to question how they think this will be achieved in the league above.

Furthermore, Ant makes a great point that it’s a very similar appointment to what Dawson would be and therefore, it does seem unfair not to appoint the man who has reformed them so far.

It wouldn’t necessarily be a bad appointment but it’s one that doesn’t feel entirely convincing yet.