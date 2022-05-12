“It’s a step in the right direction” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts as experienced boss enters talks with Blues

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mark Warburton is in talks to replace Lee Bowyer as the new manager of Birmingham City according to Football Insider.

The Blues have finished between 17th and 21st place in all of the last six seasons in the Championship, and something significant needs to happen for them to avoid dropping to League One at some point in the near future.

Bowyer kept the club in the second tier in 2020/21, arriving in March to take over a bleak situation and the former Charlton Athletic manager started the season extremely well to have the Blues in and around the play-off places.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland shared his thoughts on Mark Warburton’s potential appointment as manager, following his departure from Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking to Football League World, Oxland said: “I’m not over the moon but I’m fairly happy, I think it’s a step in the right direction for Blues.

“Right now, all we need to do is start looking towards the future and have a long term plan to become a competitive Championship team again, and just at least have a season or two of finishing in a comfortable mid table spot.

“I think Blues would take that right now, for years we’ve just lacked direction, sadly Bowyer hasn’t been able to follow through with the plan that he had in place.

“Obviously, there’s been false promises on the board’s part, but sadly I’d still say that this team has underachieved this season, for the players we’ve had.

“That does fall down to the manager at the end of the day.

“Bowyer will always be a club legend with Blues, but I do think we need to move on and Warburton is the perfect man to build teams, and leave them in a much better place than when he found them.

“I feel like he could be a really smart appointment for Blues and we’ll have to take the rough with the smooth and it’s going to take time, but I do feel like he’s the perfect man to start the Birmingham City rebuild.“