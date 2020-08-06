‘It’s a steal’ – Price-tag revealed as West Brom sit firmly in transfer hunt: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson is a man in demand, and with reports from the Telegraph emerging that suggest he is available for just £1.5m, that clamour for his signature is likely to increase ten-fold.

One of the interested teams in the Latics defender are West Bromwich Albion who recently secured their return to the Premier League, after finishing second in the Championship table.

With the news of Robinson’s reported price-tag, should the Baggies press on and secure a deal for the player?

The team here at FLW take a look at the situation….

Chris Thorpe

I think this would be a no brainer for Slaven Bilic, with Robinson commanding a fee which is paltry in today’s market.

The young full back has regularly impressed in a somewhat average Wigan side and would surely flourish even more in a team that is as talented as West Brom.

The Baggies are in great need of strengthening in the full back positions after losing Nathan Ferguson and Robinson appears to be an ideal candidate to replace the outgoing academy product.

Pushing on to secure such a young, up and coming player would certainly make a big signal of intent to West Brom’s Premier League rivals as Bilic prepares his side for their top tier return this summer.

Alfie Burns

Whilst West Brom’s main task this summer is going to be finding a striker to lead the line in the Premier League, left-back is an area of concern I’d highlighted as a position Bilic needed to focus on.

Robinson is a sound option and you’ve only got to consider Milan’s previous interest in him to realise that he’s good enough for the top level.

Then, when you consider a £2m fee, it’s a steal and Albion need to capitalise on that as soon as possible.

There will be other interest, but if West Brom go hard with their interest in the player, there’s every chance that we are going to see him at the Hawthorns next season in the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

Definitely, this seems like excellent value to me.

Robinson is still raw but he has all the characteristics you’d look for in a full-back – particularly when bursting forward down the flanks.

The Baggies need to improve their options at full-back and the 22-year-old is someone they seem to have been interested in for some time.

With that in mind, the chance to pick him up for £2 million seems far too good to miss.

No one wants to see a club go through what Wigan are at the moment but I can’t help but think West Brom will be licking their lips.

A £10 million price-tag has been banded around for the defender previously, so this looks like a steal.