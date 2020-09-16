‘It’s a solution to a very real problem’ – Birmingham City in transfer talks to sign 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a £2.5m deal for striker Kayden Jackson, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Blues are in need of some striking reinforcements with Lukas Jutkiewicz the only recognised senior forward in the squad at the moment, and Karanka is supposedly eyeing up Tractorboys forward Jackson.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists for Paul Lambert’s Ipswich side last season in League One, and a move to the Championship beckons as Birmingham close in.

So, would Jackson be a good signing for Karanka’s side? Would he fit in?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

Very intriguing I think.

I like Jackson and think he has plenty of quality, it just seemed his move to Ipswich and the Championship a couple of years ago seemed a little too soon after some great form at Accrington Stanley.

Even so, he looks a more accomplished player now and I do think he’d do well in the second tier for a club like Birmingham, who are right to be looking at adding a little bit more in terms of their striking options.

I think if they could add him and then Scott Hogan as well potentially, this would be a really impressive window from Aitor Karanka and his new team.

Are these 11 facts about the current Birmingham City squad true or false? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Maxime Colin once had a brief spell with Belgian giants R.S.C. Anderlecht. True or false? True False

Jacob Potter

I’m really not sure about this.

Jackson has hardly set the world alite with Ipswich Town, so I’m not too sure what he’s done to justify being linked with a move to the Championship just yet.

Birmingham City had previously been linked with a move for Scott Hogan, and I think that the Blues should be focusing purely on the Aston Villa forward instead of alternatives like Jackson.

I don’t think he’s quite good enough to be playing in the Championship on a regular basis, and he wouldn’t be able to ease the weight of expectations to score goals from the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz.

There are far better and safer options out there for Aitor Karanka’s side this season, as they look to fire themselves up the Championship table.

Ned Holmes

Birmingham are in desperate need of adding to their forward line and I think the signing of Kayden Jackson could be a shrewd one.

Lukas Jutkiewicz remains their only out-and-out striker and though Jonathan Leko is a strong addition, I’m not sure how much of the load he can share when it comes to goalscoring.

Jackson could share some of that load and given that his strengths are very different from Jutkiewicz, the 26-year-old could work really well in combination with him.

£2.5 million isn’t cheap but the Ipswich man showed last term that he’s capable as both a goalscorer and a creator, which makes him a fantastic addition to the squad in my eyes.

It’s a solution to a very real problem. I like it.