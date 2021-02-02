‘It’s a solid signing’ – Everton wrap up EFL transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth lost Josh King last night, with Everton swooping to sign the forward on transfer Deadline Day.

King has been with Bournemouth over the last five-and-a-half seasons, playing a big part in their success in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old bagged 48 goals in the top-flight for the Cherries, but departs having failed to contribute to their Championship return.

Everton may pay a reported fee of £5m in the end for King, who was out of contract with Bournemouth in the coming summer and had been attracting Fulham’s interest.

So, what do our writers make of the deal?

They discuss…

Chris Thorpe

I don’t think he’s going to start if truth be told, there’s no way he’ll get in ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

However, many players would jump at the opportunity to work with someone of the calibre of Carlo Ancelotti, so I can see why King felt this was the best move for him.

I think it will prove to be right for him too, as long as he gets the game time he needs to make an impact in front of goal. That’s the only red flag for me.

He’s done it in the Premier League with Bournemouth and I’m expecting more of the same during his stint with the Toffees, providing he gets that game time in question.

Sam Rourke

It’s a solid signing for Everton, especially if they can get King fully up to speed and firing.

The Toffees needed to add a new striker to their squad in my opinion, and King provides a dynamic solution to their attacking line-up, with him able to operate on either flank or though the middle.

He could complement Calvert-Lewin well with King able to utilise his pace and dribbling ability to create space and in-turn, goalscoring opportunities.

King is now 29 so will have wanted to be playing his latter years of his career in the top-flight, and he’ll now get that opportunity at Goodison Park.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Everton are an exciting, progressive outfit who have big ambitions so King is in the right place to progress as a player and show he can cut it at the top level.

Jacob Potter

King showed plenty of his quality whilst in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but since they dropped into the Championship, he’s been nowhere near good enough in my eyes.

I’m not convinced that he’s worth the fee they’ve paid for him, and I can’t see him starting regularly for Everton this season.

Carlo Ancelotti already has some strong options in similar positions in his team, and King would be used on a rotational basis at best surely?

He’ll have a point to prove back in the Premier League, but I think that he would have been better going to Fulham, as regular game time is more likely to come with Scott Parker’s side in the top-flight.