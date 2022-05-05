“It’s a sign of intent” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts to big Sky Blues news involving Mark Robins

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have had a successful season this year under the management of Mark Robins.

At one time, they looked as though they would be able to make the play-offs and although they weren’t quite able to do so, they go into the final weekend of the season 11th in the league and are only nine points from the play-offs.

As a reflection of their good work this season, manager Mark Robins signed a new contract with the club this week and we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood his thoughts on the manager’s stay being extended: “Mark Robins’ new deal is probably the best bit of business Coventry City will do this summer.

“It’s a sign of intent and intention from the board. You’d like to think Mark would have got some reassurances on budget, targets, the likes of Gyokeres, Hamer, O’Hare sticking around if not one of them, all three of them. For him to want to commit, I think it says a lot about where we’re going as a club.

“The man’s an absolute legend, he’s been back for five years dragged us from League Two to genuine play-off contenders at one point in the season on a shoestring budget.

“He’s got a great recruitment team, you’ve got to shout out Adi Viveash and Denis Lawrence as his backroom staff with him but him signing that new deal is brilliant. Especially when you look at clubs like Blackburn and QPR, they’re letting their managers go.

“That could be an attractive proposition for a manager like Mark you know, one last shot to get into the Premier League with a club that’s probably got a bigger war budget, probably better squad so you’ve got to give him his due for wanting to stick around and you’ve got to give the board their dues for backing him and giving him that new contract.

“One thing they haven’t said is how long it’s for but you know what? Give him a lifetime contract, genuinely. The bloke can’t do anything wrong. I’ve said before, he’s got a job at Coventry for life if he wants it, I don’t think any fan would ever call for his head.

“So, it’s a brilliant bit of news and the perfect way to end the season knowing that we’ve got that stability, looks like he would have had some reassurances from the board and we can look to build and progress next season.”

The Verdict:

This is brilliant news for Coventry fans and just what they will have wanted to hear as we approach the end of the season.

Mark Robins has a great relationship with the fans and has taken the Sky Blues from strength to strength over the last number of years.

This year, they came really close to the play-offs which is a credit to how well he has done with the squad and gives them something to build off as they look towards the new season.

Fans will be hoping Robins is given the backing to make some additions to his squad that will make them a stronger side going into next season.