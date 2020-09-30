‘It’s a shame’ – Nottingham Forest player finalises temporary departure from the City Ground: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that Joao Carvalho has left the club to sign for Spanish side Almeria on a season-long loan deal.

Carvalho made 67 appearances in his time with the Reds, but has struggled for regular game time in recent seasons, much to the frustration of some of the City Ground faithful.

He has only played in 59 minutes of competitive action for Forest’s first-team, which came in an EFL Cup match against Barnsley earlier this season.

But he hasn’t made a league appearance this term for the Reds, which certainly raised eyebrows amongst the club’s supporters, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side struggling in the early stages of this year’s league campaign.

Forest are currently sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to fire themselves up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities.

But have Nottingham Forest made the right decision in sending Carvalho out on loan, or have they made a mistake?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

It’s been a long time coming, if we are completely honest.

For whatever reason, Lamouchi just doesn’t rate Carvalho and he doesn’t fit the system.

The writing was on the wall when Forest went after Freeman and there’s been no suggestion in the early part of the season that there was going to be a lifeline handed to the Portuguese.

Hopefully Forest and Carvalho can bring this long-running saga to an end and finally move on.

For both, it’s a lesson that needs to be learnt.

George Harbey:

I think it’s been coming for a long time to be honest.

Carvalho, for whatever reason, has been unable to nail down a regular place in Forest’s side, whether that be under Martin O’Neill, Aitor Karanka or Sabri Lamouchi.

His talent is there for everyone to see, but for me, he hasn’t been able to cope with the physicality of the Championship and what the league demands, and that could be a reason as to why he has failed to make an impact on Trentside.

A loan-to-buy option means that his time at Forest has practically come to an end, because if he impresses over in Spain, then Almeria are obviously going to want to strike a permanent deal.

It’s a shame how it’s all ended, but he should suit Spanish football and get back to his best with Almeria.

George Dagless:

Probably.

He’s a player I thought we’d see more of for Forest than we did and one I still think has something to offer the Reds but it’s been clear for a while that Sabri Lamouchi doesn’t really fancy him at the moment.

We’ve seen him in drips and drabs under Lamouchi and it makes sense that he is moved to Almeria where he can hopefully play regularly and show what he can do.

He’s not a write off at all, but does need to show that consistency this season now.