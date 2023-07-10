This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna recently confirmed that midfielder Panutche Camara is set to leave the club on loan this summer.

The midfielder only arrived at Portman Road last year, but after an injury-affected campaign, the Tractor Boys and their boss feel it is the next best step for the 26-year-old.

On his future, McKenna recently told the East Anglian Daily Times: "We think as a football club it's going to best for him to go on loan this season and get minutes having missed the first half of last season with injuries and then found opportunities limited in the second half with players coming in and doing well.

"He's been training really well and is a top professional. We've had communication from some different clubs. That process is ongoing at the moment."

Does Panutche Camara have a long-term future at Ipswich Town?

With just one-year remaining on his contract at Ipswich, wherever he ends up on loan could prove a pivotal loan spell.

With that said, below, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not Camara has a long-term future at Portman Road.

Adam Jones

It's a shame that Camara hasn't been able to establish himself as an important first-teamer at Portman Road.

In terms of whether he has a long-term future there, the Tractor Boys look destined to remain above League One for quite a while now and that could potentially be costly in Camara's quest to secure regular first-team football with the Tractor Boys.

If the owners are ambitious as they seem to be and back McKenna heavily during the next couple of windows, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pushed further down the pecking order.

And that's why I'm not optimistic about his long-term future at Portman Road at this stage.

Brett Worthington

Panutche Camara joined Ipswich last summer with a fast-growing reputation. However, his first season with the Tractor Boys wasn’t one to remember.

The 26-year-old really failed to continue the form that earned him his move to Portman Road, so it is no surprise he is heading out on loan this summer.

The midfielder needs to spend a season somewhere where he is going to play week in and week out, because doing that at Plymouth earned him his big-money move in the first place.

There is still time for Camara to be part of Ipswich’s plans going forward, but with competition high in their squad, he needs to stand out from the others.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It will be massively disappointing to both Panutche Camara and Ipswich Town how things have worked out.

But, so far, this has been a move that simply has not worked.

Arriving injured was always going to be difficult, but had Ipswich known how little Camara would feature, you question whether they would even have made the deal to sign him in the first place.

Honestly, with Ipswich letting him go out on loan this season, it's hard to see him having a long-term future at the club.

Even despite last season, they could have quite easily kept him around for the Championship if they wanted to and it says a lot they're willing to let him leave anyway.

Unless Camara has a player of the season-esque type campaign away on loan, I'd expect that eventually he'll move on from Portman Road next summer.