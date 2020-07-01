‘It’s a shame how things have turned out’ – Leeds United make key player decision: Is it the right one? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jean-Kevin Augustin will play no further part for Leeds United in the 2019/20 campaign, with the striker’s loan spell cut short by the club.

Leeds have confirmed that news today, with the 23-year-old leaving Elland Road, for now, with just three appearances under his belt.

On that back of that news, our writers discuss whether they are surprised and if they club has made the right decision…

George Dagless

It’s absolutely the right call.

Augustin has had a rough time at Leeds but that’s not the club’s fault, and they need to cut ties with him.

He’s lacked fitness and when he has played he has looked short of where Bielsa needed him to be, it’s just one of those moves that simply did not work.

He could still be a good player but it makes sense for the Whites to get him off the books now and it just remains to be seen whether or not they still have to pay for a permanent deal upon promotion, as appears to have been agreed.

My instinct is that the Whites won’t have to fork out.

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised to hear this.

Augustin simply hasn’t made enough of an impact to warrant his loan deal being extended until the end of the season, especially if he’s still struggling with injuries.

I still think that he could have been the ideal striker to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the Leeds squad, but injuries have had a significant impact on his time at Elland Road to date.

Leeds will need to turn their attentions to signing players that are proven in the Premier League next season, as it looks as though Marcelo Bielsa’s side are going to win a long overdue promotion this term.

George Harbey

I’m not so surprised to be honest, as his spell at Elland Road hasn’t gone to plan whatsoever.

Augustin arrived at Elland Road with massive expectations placed on his shoulders following Eddie Nketiah’s recall by Arsenal, but he just didn’t seem to adapt to life under Bielsa, which is surprising given the way he analyses his transfer targets.

It would have been a risk to extend Augustin’s loan deal as paying for a player who isn’t fit doesn’t make sense, and I cannot see them wanting to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

It’s a shame how things have turned out, and it also puts massive pressure on Patrick Bamford to fire in the goals to help Leeds achieve and realise their ultimate dream of winning promotion to the Premier League.