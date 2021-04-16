Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘It’s a shame’, ‘Change is happening’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm uncertain player future

Alan Judge has been informed that he will not feature for Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 34 appearances in League One this season, scoring four goals and chipping in with three assists.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, though, and it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Judge has made 29 starts in League One this season, and one more start would see him trigger a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

But manager Paul Cook has informed the player that he isn’t in a position to offer him a new deal and trigger the clause, meaning that Judge won’t feature for the remainder of the season.

It’s a tough way to end a two-and-a-half year spell at Portman Road for Judge, who has made 91 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to this news…


