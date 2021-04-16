‘It’s a shame’, ‘Change is happening’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm uncertain player future

Alan Judge has been informed that he will not feature for Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 34 appearances in League One this season, scoring four goals and chipping in with three assists.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season, though, and it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

22 facts about Ipswich Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Ipswich Town's traditional home colours are blue shirts? Genuine Fake

Judge has made 29 starts in League One this season, and one more start would see him trigger a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

But manager Paul Cook has informed the player that he isn’t in a position to offer him a new deal and trigger the clause, meaning that Judge won’t feature for the remainder of the season.

It’s a tough way to end a two-and-a-half year spell at Portman Road for Judge, who has made 91 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to this news…

@10judgey Thanks for always giving it everything. All the best to you and your family. — Chris Mitchell (@Big_Foot_Blue) April 15, 2021

A good player that didn’t really fulfill his potential at Town, probably due to matters off the pitch in fairness. Family first, so stay strong @10judgey and all the best for you and yours. 💙 — Peter Plumb (@PlumbPeter) April 16, 2021

I know he has his critics (myself included) but I wish him well in the future. He had a hard time off the pitch but unfortunately didn’t perform well enough here. On a more positive note it sounds like the new owners are in a hurry and not messing about – change is happening 👍 — A06 (@Alex__0610) April 15, 2021

It’s a shame – He is one of a very few who has tried and worked for his pay — Peter Crowhurst (@PeterCrowhurst) April 15, 2021

wow, sorry it didnt work out for him but as a club we cannot keep on this decline, good luck judgey — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) April 15, 2021

Wow, getting shot of one of the better performers. Oh, well. I'm sure he will be replaced with somebody better, but I'll not hold my breathe. — Fenners (@__Fenners__) April 16, 2021

Fair play to the club for addressing the rumour so quickly, they wouldn’t have done that in the past, and for the honesty. I think it’s the correct decision although harsh on Judge to finish the season in this way. I expect to see a lot more of these over the next week or two — G (@MrMcBear) April 15, 2021

Works really hard, nice guy, gave his all but so I'll disciplined position wise. Would play backwards rather than forwards at nearly every opportunity. Pushed off the ball far too easily. Good luck to the bloke tho, he'll do well for another club I'm sure — FPL_TractorBoy 🇺🇲 (@Fpltractorboy) April 15, 2021

Well the clear out has begun in earnest today hasn’t it. Sad but necessary. Good luck Judgey. — Graham 068 (@GrahamU68) April 15, 2021