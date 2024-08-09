Highlights Jobi McAnuff believes Birmingham City's new signings will need to show they can adapt to English football, despite the hefty price tags.

Blues have spent almost £15m as they back Chris Davies following his appointment.

They start the season as firm favourites to win League One considering their budget is much bigger than all their rivals.

Jobi McAnuff has revealed he isn’t totally convinced by Birmingham City’s transfer business just yet, as he waits to see how many of the new recruits adapt to life in England.

It’s been a remarkable summer at St. Andrew’s, with the hierarchy backing new boss Chris Davies with serious funds as they try to build a squad that wins promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

On paper, many of the new additions look like shrewd signings, and the fact Blues have spent close to £15m, which is comfortably more than any other side in League One, means they’re firm favourites for the title in the third tier.

Birmingham City's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined From Christoph Klarer Darmstadt Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Emil Hansson Heracles Alex Cochrane Hearts Ryan Allsop Hull City Alfie May Charlton Athletic Marc Leonard Brighton Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Luke Harris Fulham

Jobi McAnuff issues cautious Birmingham City message

Yet, speaking to BBC’s Football Daily podcast, EFL expert McAnuff wasn’t getting too carried away just yet, as he outlined the difficulties that come with signing players from abroad, with Christoph Klarer, Willum Willumsson and Emil Hansson all untested in English football.

“Their recruitment has been a real mixed bag (where they’ve been signed from). The interesting ones are the European signings, that will not be too familiar to myself or the fans.

“I’m certain it’s data driven, so it’s a risk in that sense of how they settle, do they fit into the system, the league itself, the expectation around Birmingham, so I’m intrigued to see how they do. If they don’t do well, it’s a big outlay for players I presume are fundamental to the way Davies wants to play.

“It’s how you spend that money. There is a question mark over some of these signings because we don’t know how they will equip themselves for football in this country. If they were cheaper buys, for this level, there’s a bit less risk. But, you’re looking at £10m on players that you’re not sure about, so that’s where the uncertainty is. Not with the intent, but whether it’s money well spent.”

Patience will be needed at Birmingham City

Many will disagree with McAnuff here, and there’s absolutely no denying that Birmingham have to be title favourites, because their budget dwarfs virtually all of their rivals.

But, he does have a point in the sense that the players and the new boss, need time.

Davies has just started working with the players, and the bulk of the squad will be made from new signings, so they need time for things to work.

Of course, they will still be expected to get results initially, but relationships on the pitch will be built over the next few months, and Davies may not know his best team until later in the season.

Admittedly, the signs in pre-season suggest things are clicking, as the side has looked excellent, particularly with victories and performances against Rangers and West Brom.

The league is different though, and there will be an expectation on Birmingham, so it’s something they all need to handle, particularly if clubs adapt the way they play against them.

Birmingham City’s summer transfer plans

There’s still more business to do for Blues, and it’s not all good news, as Jordan James looks set to leave the club for Rennes, so he will need to be replaced, as he has excelled in the past few weeks.

That will balance the books somewhat, and it could give Davies and the recruitment team a chance to make some more high-profile additions, as the boss has previously stated he wants two players for each position.

So, it could be an interesting few weeks ahead, with Birmingham starting their season at home to Reading at 17:30 on Saturday.