“It’s a results business at the end of the day…” – Swansea City fan pundit assesses Russell Martin dilemma

It has been another season of inconsistency for Swansea City, as unless they go on a major winning run between now and the end of the season will likely spend another campaign in the Championship.

The South Wales outfit got to within 90 minutes of a Premier League return in 2021, only to be defeated by Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley, and a couple of months later Steve Cooper had departed his role as head coach.

Cooper was replaced by Russell Martin of MK Dons, who was revered for his possession style of play, but his debut campaign at Swansea was one that saw them finish in 16th position in the second tier, with the squad getting to grips to the ex-Scotland international’s methods.

Some strong promise was shown earlier on in the current campaign and Swansea reached fourth position in October, but results have somewhat nosedived since the end of that month, with just three league victories in their last 17.

Naturally with poor results, some parts of the Swansea fanbase would like a change of manager, but with the lack of investment last month from the club’s owners, there are seemingly bigger issues than Martin, and FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Millar believes that the head coach needs to remain and he is good enough to turn things around.

“In all fairness, I think most Swansea fans that actually have a bit of a brain and some common knowledge are all backing Russell Martin,” James said when deliberating as to whether Martin should be sacked or be kept on.

“Obviously we didn’t get any money backing in the January transfer window which doesn’t help.

“The only thing I can pick out and say is a bit worrying is that we have a defence for 18 months that he’s put together and it still looks incredibly shaky, which if you’re leaking goals at one end of the pitch it doesn’t matter how many goals you score, as we saw with the Birmingham game.

“I’ve still got faith in him – we’ve got a system, the players look like they’re playing for him, we’re trying, it’s just some results aren’t going our way – three wins in the last 17 isn’t good form at all.

“I can understand why some fans may want him out but if you want someone out then who do you get in, and who is the right replacement? You’ve got to back up that side of the story.

“So, I still have faith in him, it’s just getting the fine lines all sorted – it’s a results business at the end of the day so if you’re not getting results then that’s what gets you sacked.

“I don’t think he’ll get sacked and I don’t want him to get sacked, but three wins out of the last 17 isn’t great, so I can understand why some fans may be worried or getting slightly annoyed.

“But for me, I still have faith in him, if we get backed in the summer then hopefully with him here next season and we can keep the majority of our players – the important ones like Joel Piroe, Matt Grimes etc – then we can hopefully go on a little bit of a run and maybe push next season – I think this season may be a bit too far gone.”

The Verdict

Martin is clearly a head coach that has a way of playing and thinking and everything needs to fall into place to bring success, but that hasn’t quite happened yet.

Patience is needed though if it is going to work with him at Swansea because he is still very much in the infancy of his days as a number one in the dugout.

There’s clearly bigger issues at hand at Swansea, having not completed a single new signing last month when they needed some fresh blood, and the cancellation of both Fin Stevens and Armstrong Oko-Flex’s loans, coupled with Michael Obafemi’s exit to Burnley left them thin on the ground.

Swansea shouldn’t be in relegation danger this season but they probably won’t end up threatening the play-off spots, so what Martin needs to do between now and the end of the season is try and find the winning formula again to build some confidence going into next season and then he needs to be backed by the board.