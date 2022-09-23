“It’s a red flag” – Concerns raised over recent West Brom developments

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has raised his attention towards recent developments at West Brom.

During a segment on the latest episode of The Price of Football podcast, Maguire admitted his concern over the Baggies’ ties being cut with PwC.

PwC are an accounting firm who have been auditing the club’s finances since 2018, but have recently severed ties with the Championship side.

They have become the fourth auditor to work with Albion in the last seven years, which has been flagged as a reason for concern by the financial guru.

He believes that it is unusual for a business to be changing auditor so often, especially considering the size and reputation of PwC as one of the biggest accounting firms in the world.

“West Bromwich Albion’s auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers are one of the biggest accountant firms on the planet,” said Maguire, via West Brom News.

“They’ve quit as auditors of West Bromwich Albion.

“That’s the fourth time in the last seven years the auditors have quit.

“The whole point about being an auditor in the first place is about building up a relationship with an organisation and there is a case for saying you shouldn’t stay there too long.

“But equally, if you’re only there for a year or so you’re not becoming familiar with the organisation to really get your feet under the table.

“The purpose of the auditors is to effectively review the finances and to say whether or not, in their view as professionals, they show a true and fair view.

“For PwC to resign pretty quickly after being appointed – and not being the first people to do this – it’s a red flag.

“And also the finance director of West Brom [Lee Cooper] has left, he’s actually gone to Brighton. I don’t know whether he was head-hunted or whether he was looking for another job but their finance director has gone as well.”

Off-field concerns have followed West Brom for quite some time, with owner Gouchoun Lai earning the ire of Baggies fans for various reasons.

The team’s poor form on the pitch has not helped the situation, with supporters even going so far as to boo their own players in recent weeks.

Steve Bruce’s side is currently 21st in the second division table, having won only one of their opening nine league games.

Up next for the team is the visit of Swansea City on 1 October.

The Verdict

If Maguire sees fit to raise concerns then he is doing so with the utmost expertise.

While nothing so far suggests that the club is in serious trouble or anything, this won’t help the atmosphere surrounding the team.

Performances on the pitch need to improve soon, especially given the squad at Bruce’s disposal.

The appointment of Ron Gourlay earlier this year was supposed to signal a new era for how the club is being run, but so far there has been little to suggest much has really changed.