“It’s a real shame” – Sheffield United fan pundit reacts to latest news surrounding Jayden Bogle

Sheffield United have been dealt some big injury blows throughout this campaign thus far, with both wing-back areas seemingly being hit harder than anywhere else on the pitch.

The Blades currently find themselves battling away for a play-off position as the season progresses, with a spot in the top two remaining a possibility too.

Paul Heckingbottom has managed to steer the Yorkshire club on the right path since his appointment in late November, improving performances, and subsequently, the results.

Jayden Bogle is the latest player to join the injury list at Bramall Lane, with the 21-year-old suffering a knee injury and has missed the Blades’ last two fixtures.

Addressing Bogle’s absence in what remains of this season, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse said: “Bogle will be a huge miss. He’s got a mass amount of skill, he’s got a great first touch and he really likes to get forward.

“He’s been integral to the way we have been playing this year, when he’s down the line and getting good balls into the box as well, and he has chipped in with a few goals.

“He just started to show his best form, so it’s a real shame that he is out injured.

“We have obviously Baldock to replace him out there and he’s been great for a number of years now for us, and he was really good on Saturday as well, obviously with a really good goal.

“But, he then hobbled off injured himself and we’ve already got Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and Osborn injured so we’re struggling for wing-backs now, so it could mean that Bogle is an even bigger loss.”

The verdict

This does come as a very big blow to Sheffield United, especially amidst the other wing-back issues they are currently having to contend with.

The Blades have been very unfortunate on the injury front all season, with fellow young star Rhian Brewster also set to miss the rest of the season.

However, Heckingbottom’s side have responded to every little setback in a very positive manner, and for that reason, they still find themselves making ground towards the top-six.

Bogle’s pace, end-product and defensive capabilities made him an integral member of the squad this season and will be a big miss.