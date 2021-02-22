‘It’s a real shame’ – Nottingham Forest face contract dilemma for senior player: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Nottingham Forest could be set to lose an influential figure from their team this summer with Samba Sow’s contract set to expire.

The 31-year-old joined Forest in the summer of 2019 having spent time at Dynamo Moscow, and immediately made their engine room a lot stronger.

The Mali international played just 25 league games in his debut season in England, owing to two separate injuries but the stats proved that Forest were better with him than without him.

A win percentage of 52 when Sow played compared to the 30% when he was absent (per The Athletic) just showed that his presence was important, and he would have expected to be one of the first names on the teamsheet this season.

It didn’t quite happen initially for him this season due to Sabri Lamouchi’s sacking and Chris Hughton’s arrival, but Sow played in a run of eight league games in a row from the start before suffering an ankle injury in January against Barnsley.

Forest now have a dilemma, with Sow’s contract up at the end of the season and the previous transfer window he was linked with Turkish outfit Erzurumspor.

He remained in Nottinghamshire – at least until the end of this season – but now the decision rests on the Forest hierarchy on whether to offer him a new deal.

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan correspondent Kevin Marriott has weighed in on the Sow dilemma and assessed whether or not Sow’s future lies with the Tricky Trees.

“No, I am afraid not,” Marriott said.

“His ability is not in question but his temperament and his injury record is.

“He has had to be nursed through two seasons and when he has played, a yellow card has never been far away.

“It’s a real shame because I think Sow is one of the best footballers on Forest’s books.”



Our Verdict

Sow has become a bit of a fan favourite at the City Ground, and it will be a disappointment for them if he was to leave this summer.

Especially when you take into consideration he would not get a proper farewell from fans, Sow’s potential exit would be a tough pill to swallow.

He’s not getting any younger though so from a financial perspective and because of his Sow’s injury record, it does make a little bit of sense.