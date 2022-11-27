“It’s a process” – Sunderland Sporting Director lifts lid on contract negotiations with key striker

Sunderland are looking to tie Ross Stewart down to a new deal sooner rather than later with the process ongoing according to Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman.

Sunderland do have the option to extend Stewart’s current agreement by an extra 12 months, until the summer of 2024 which will be no secret to anyone. But the Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks over a new deal for some time.

Speculation has surrounded the future of Stewart since early 2022, with several clubs linked to the forward in the past. That speculation hasn’t slowed down and considering the lack of progress over a new deal, it could force Sunderland’s hand.

They are working on a deal though, with Speakman suggesting the process is ongoing and nothing has changed so far. Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the situation, Speakman said: “These types of discussions often get portrayed as very polarising.

“It’s either that the club won’t pay the money or that the player doesn’t love the club etc. Neither of those things are true. It’s a negotiation, it’s a process.”

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the situation to supporters recently, suggesting conversations were ongoing and that he hopes it will lead to a successful outcome.

There were of course no guarantees for Sunderland supporters to hold onto as they look to keep hold of their key man. Stewart has been injured since September, but had scored five goals in seven games prior to his injury.