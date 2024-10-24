Reading FC have started the new season brilliantly, and are putting off-field issues behind them, but pundit Carlton Palmer believes that this form on the pitch could lead to other clubs targeting Ruben Selles and his players.

The Royals beat early play-off contenders Exeter City on Tuesday evening 2-1, taking them up to 7th in League One, level on points with the Grecians and Huddersfield Town, who occupy the final two places in the top six.

It's a far cry from what is happening away from the pitch, where Reading continue to hang in the balance waiting for a takeover to occur, after it emerged earlier in the week that the holding company that owns the club has been issued a winding-up order.

Related Reading FC takeover news: What exactly is going on? We have taken a look at the Royals' takeover situation, with very few updates coming out and all parties potentially keen to keep things under wraps.

With the situation in the boardroom so precarious, there are a lot of other factors that supporters are focusing on, but with Reading's current form so good, it could lead to clubs higher up the pyramid targeting their players and potentially their manager.

Pundit gives his verdict on Selles and young players

Although the season is still relatively young, the Royals have pushed themselves into a position where the play-offs are a realistic target.

It was hard to judge where the team were going to be at the start of the campaign due to the number of young players they currently have in the squad, but Selles has worked his magic, and he has managed to get them playing some fantastic football.

However, as with all positives at Reading currently, there is a negative, and they will have to fight to keep hold of their playing staff and manager in the coming months, according to former England midfielder, Carlton Palmer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Reading sit 7th in League One after 11 games on 19 points. They’re level with Huddersfield Town, who they have a game in hand on in 5th place in the play-off positions.

"It's an absolutely fantastic job that Ruben Selles is doing, given all the off-field problems that are going on with Reading, the financial stipulations he's been under, and all the off-field shenanigans with the club. Is it being sold? Is it being bought?

"They're on the cusp of doing something really, really good. He's got a very good young squad, and the problem is now for Ruben Selles, if he continues to do what he's doing and Reading continue to do well, will bigger clubs come and look for the young players given the situation that's gone on, and will Reading have to sell those young players?"

Palmer continued: "It's a problem for Ruben Selles, but I think other clubs will be looking at him and thinking right, what a job he's doing, under the circumstances, so it's not just the young players who might be taken away from the football club.

"If the takeover doesn't happen soon, I could see Ruben Sellers being snapped up by somebody else. Given the job he's doing, given the fact that he's not come out and said anything, he's just got his head down and done his job.

"It’s a fantastic achievement, unbelievable, I think, given the young players, their ages and whatever, Championship clubs will be looking at both Ruben Selles and at the players, and neither would surprise me if they depart from the football club."

Situations elsewhere could see Selles depart

Although Reading are having success on the pitch currently, the off-field situation could lead Selles to eventually looking for another job, or him being poached by a team in the Championship.

There is a huge lack of security surrounding the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the moment, and after impressing in these current circumstances, it would not be surprising to see a club struggling in the second tier take a gamble on the Spaniard.

Ruben Selles Reading Stats (TransferMarkt)* Matches 68 Wins 29 Draws 12 Losses 27 Goals Scored 132 Goals Conceded 110 *Stats correct as of 24/10/2024

He has previously managed at a much higher level, and while his experience in a division as high as that is limited, he has adapted quickly to English football and Reading are playing exciting football.

Cardiff City looked to be interested in Selles during the international break, but nothing materialised, and while it may seem like a missed opportunity, there will be plenty more chances for others to take interest in the Royals boss.