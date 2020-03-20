Phil Hay has said described the EFL’s commitment to finishing the Championship season as ‘a positive for Leeds United supporters’.

The EFL last night confirmed that they would do all that they could to get the season finished, following the suspension of all fixtures in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

As it stands, matches are postponed until April 30th, however it’s widely expected that this suspension of fixtures could be extended once again.

But The Athletic’s Leeds United writer was discussing the matter and said that while it’s difficult to find a solution that suits all parties, the commitment to finishing the campaign has to be good news for Marcelo Biela

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show, Hay said: “It’s hard to imagine that everyone in Europe would be able to bring the season to a conclusion by June 30th.

“In England they’re more pragmatic about that.

“We’re open to the fact that it might have to be a later date but they’re very much committed to the fact that they will finish the season and that this season won’t be voided or won’t be culled with nine games left to play.

“It is difficult and I do think we’re going to have to wait a while longer to see how this plays out.

“I do think it’s a positive for Leeds supporters that there’s this commitment to finishing the league season because comments from Karren Brady In her column a week ago saying that there was a bit of a groundswell within the leagues for this to be declared null and void and to start again in August and September, which doesn’t seem like a very credible position, but equally it’s a stance that some people might take.

“One way or the other I do think that this will come to a conclusion you just couldn’t provide any timescale for it.”

Hay added: “You know that the solution that comes to this will definitely not suit everybody but I think it’s inevitable that the push will be towards making sure that when it’s all done and dusted that 46 games have been played.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.