“It’s a pity” – Carlos Corberan makes Jayson Molumby claim amid bittersweet West Brom flashpoints

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has backed Jayson Molumby to make a positive impact going forward, after a mixed impact in recent games.

The midfielder has come off the bench to make an impact in front of goal in each of the Baggies last two games, scoring at home to Blackburn and providing an assist away at Watford.

However, he has also been involved in some costly moments in those matches, contributing to a late Blackburn equaliser from a free kick in a 1-1 draw.

Against Watford meanwhile, it was Molumby’s misjudgement of a high ball that allowed Ismaila Sarr to net the Hornets’ second in a 3-2 win over the Baggies, extending their winless run to three games.

Now though, it seems Corberan believes that is something that the 23-year-old can respond to, while continuing have a positive influence going forward.

Discussing the contrasting fortunes Molumby in recent matches, the West Brom boss told The Express and Star: “It’s a pity, exactly, because it’s true he’s been involved with the best of the team in the last two games.

“But at the same time, unfortunately, he has been involved in the moments we were conceding goals.

“It’s something to learn, to manage the energy well, to manage different moments of the game.