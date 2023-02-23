Latest News
“It’s a pity” – Carlos Corberan makes Jayson Molumby claim amid bittersweet West Brom flashpoints
West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has backed Jayson Molumby to make a positive impact going forward, after a mixed impact in recent games.
The midfielder has come off the bench to make an impact in front of goal in each of the Baggies last two games, scoring at home to Blackburn and providing an assist away at Watford.
However, he has also been involved in some costly moments in those matches, contributing to a late Blackburn equaliser from a free kick in a 1-1 draw.
Against Watford meanwhile, it was Molumby’s misjudgement of a high ball that allowed Ismaila Sarr to net the Hornets’ second in a 3-2 win over the Baggies, extending their winless run to three games.
Now though, it seems Corberan believes that is something that the 23-year-old can respond to, while continuing have a positive influence going forward.
Discussing the contrasting fortunes Molumby in recent matches, the West Brom boss told The Express and Star: “It’s a pity, exactly, because it’s true he’s been involved with the best of the team in the last two games.
“But at the same time, unfortunately, he has been involved in the moments we were conceding goals.
“It’s something to learn, to manage the energy well, to manage different moments of the game.
“But I think he’s a player in the last two games, when he has arrived he has helped the team to compete more.”
The Verdict
You do get the feeling that Molumby should be capable of building on what has happened in these games.
While the involvements he has in the goals West Brom have conceded is something he can learn from, the positive parts of his play are something that ought to give him confidence going forward.
That therefore, means you imagine he will be looking to make those sorts of impacts again in the future, which could in turn ensure he becomes an important player for the Baggies.
Indeed, Molumby is a player who looks to have improved his game considerably in recent seasons, so you back him to largely eliminate those errors from his game as well, so there may be cause for optimism here.