‘It’s a perfect fit’ – Is 53-year-old the man the to take on Sheffield Wednesday? The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are on the hunt for their third manager of the season after the sacking of Tony Pulis was confirmed this week.

Already there are several names being linked with the top job at Hillsborough, with the likes of Gus Poyet, Jose Morais and Paul Cook being linked with the job.

Cook, the former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss, was heavily linked with the Owls post before Pulis’ appointment and the 53-year-old is seemingly a man that many Wednesday fans want judging by sections of their support on social media.

Cook did an admirable job with Wigan Athletic in tough circumstances last season, and there are hopes from Owls fans that he could emulate that blueprint at Hillsborough.

So, what do you think about Paul Cook and his links with Sheffield Wednesday? Would it be a good appointment?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

Chris Thorpe

I have always admired Paul Cook’s philosophies as a manager, with his work at Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth drawing much praise.

He likes football to be played in what many would say is the ‘right way’ – possession based with attacking flair to boot – the kind of football that gets you to stand up and take notice.

If Wednesday want to try a new approach, Cook would be the way to go as he would help to move them towards playing a more attractive and fluid brand of football.

His experience and record at other club’s speaks for itself and when you compare him to other candidates on the list, he ticks more boxes than he crosses.

George Harbey

100%. He’s the ideal man for the job.

Cook is a fantastic manager who knows how to build a successful side and install a winning mentality in the dressing room, having won promotion with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan.

Of course, Wednesday are a million miles away from competing for promotion at the moment, but Cook knows the Championship very well and he knows what it’s like when the pressure is on you down there.

He worked wonders at Wigan, especially given the turmoil off the pitch, and that should give any Wednesday fan confidence if he were to be appointed.

I’d back him to turn things around at Hillsborough, for sure.

Jake Sanders

Cook should be Wednesday’s first-choice in my opinion.

Following impressive spells with both Portsmouth and Wigan, Cook has earned his right to manage a big club, and I believe that it’s a perfect fit for both parties.

Cook has a history of steadying the ship as shown by his work with Pompey when he got them promoted following some tricky seasons in League Two, whilst guiding Wigan to an immediate return to the Championship.

Wednesday’s current situation is obviously different, but I thought they should have hired himself to replace Garry Monk last month, so they shouldn’t make the same mistake twice.