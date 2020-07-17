‘It’s a nonsense’ – Many Ipswich fans unimpressed with League One proposal

The Sky Bet League One season officially came to an end with Wycombe Wanderers beating Oxford United at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.

For those clubs remaining in the third tier, then, the focus is now fully on next season – though it remains to be seen when that is going to be kicked off with no fixed date in place at the moment.

Even so, clubs like Ipswich Town will be looking to earn promotion and not fall away as they did in 19/20, with the onus on promotion perhaps even more important for them this coming season.

QUIZ: Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Indeed, that’s because the idea of a salary cap is refusing to go away for sides in the lower leagues and, despite the likes of the Tractor Boys, Sunderland and Portsmouth trying to refute it, there is a considerable chance it could be imposed:

Ipswich, Portsmouth and Sunderland have been pushing back against League One salary cap proposals. PFA have also voiced concerns. Not sure it will be enough to stop two thirds majority vote going through Latest on the EFL saga 👇https://t.co/6jUMPdRzOd#itfc #pompey #afcs — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) July 16, 2020

Fans of Town have reacted to this on Twitter, then, so let’s take a look at some of what they have had to say so far:

Tail wagging the dog Geraint.

Attempt by owners of clubs like Accrington Stanley to try to artificially “level the field” as they are smaller turnover/sized clubs.

All this will do is endanger larger turnover/sized clubs (like us) & make them unable to spend their larger income. — Phil Lown (@lownyp) July 16, 2020

If a salary cap comes into League 1, it’ll ruin football. I’m all for wages coming down, but start at the top!! Start with Premier League wages and work down. Otherwise, there will be an even bigger gulf between the leagues! — Iain Taylor (@Iain_Taylor8) July 16, 2020

It’s a nonsense. It unfairly penalises Clubs who can legitimately afford to pay more. If the #EFL were in charge of athletics they would have had Usain Bolt running with his laces tied together because it wasn’t fair that he was faster than the rest — Phil Kerridge (@KerridgePhil) July 16, 2020

If the salary cap is indeed pushed back a year then ME needs to get his wallet out and just go for it, otherwise we’ll be stuck in the league for years! — Frazer Barnard (@FrayBarnard) July 16, 2020

I wonder if the promoted clubs will vote or abstain? It won't affect them now, but will when Rotherham and Wycombe are back down in a year with Norwich. — Darrell (@djonesjax) July 16, 2020

The difference between championship n div1 can be huge. If stoke come down or bigger their wage bill would be huge! As was and we are very cautious and skinflints of the championship — Steven Digby (@Digby65) July 16, 2020