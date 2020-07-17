Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town News

‘It’s a nonsense’ – Many Ipswich fans unimpressed with League One proposal

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Sky Bet League One season officially came to an end with Wycombe Wanderers beating Oxford United at Wembley Stadium on Monday night.

For those clubs remaining in the third tier, then, the focus is now fully on next season – though it remains to be seen when that is going to be kicked off with no fixed date in place at the moment.

Even so, clubs like Ipswich Town will be looking to earn promotion and not fall away as they did in 19/20, with the onus on promotion perhaps even more important for them this coming season.

Indeed, that’s because the idea of a salary cap is refusing to go away for sides in the lower leagues and, despite the likes of the Tractor Boys, Sunderland and Portsmouth trying to refute it, there is a considerable chance it could be imposed:

Fans of Town have reacted to this on Twitter, then, so let’s take a look at some of what they have had to say so far:


