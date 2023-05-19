Birmingham City will be hoping they can have a quiet summer as they look to be boosted by the news of an impending takeover.

Birmingham Holding Sports Limited (BHSL) has agreed to the sale of up to 45 per cent of the club’s shares, which also includes ownership of St. Andrew’s, delighting many surrounding the football club.

BHSL have not been popular owners of Birmingham, and there will be optimism among supporters that the group led by Tom Wagner will prove to be a greater steward for the club going forward.

That could lead to a quieter summer, something resembling that of a normal football club as opposed to situations that have risen in previous years.

It means links to players will feel like the club is being proactive, as opposed to needing to fill their squad because of previous difficulty with getting deals over the line.

One of the names on the list is Dion Sanderson. The 23 year-old has been linked with a move to St Andrews after impressing on loan last season, making 34 appearances for the club.

Would Dion Sanderson be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Sanderson has plenty of experience playing for the Blues and was a consistent member of the team under John Eustace last season, even picking up the captaincy on occasion.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Carlton Palmer believes Sanderson would be a good purchase for the club and with Wolves willing to sell, it's a move that makes sense.

"With Birmingham being keen on Sanderson and him being a really talented young defender who's played really well on loan.

"With Wolves willing to sell, it's a no-brainer. If the fee is right, it's a no-brainer for the player or Birmingham City."

Palmer is clearly a fan of Sanderson and with a series of resolute performers under Eustace, it's no surprise.

Sanderson was a stand-out player last season and with Birmingham on the cusp of new investment, he could be the start of new era for the club.

What are the chances of Birmingham City signing Dion Sanderson?

Birmingham will no doubt face competition for the 23-year-old. He's been a steady performer in a struggling team and with Wolves keen to sell, there will be several clubs likely to be knocking on the door.

However, Palmer is confident Eustace could secure the signature of Sanderson, given his history at the club.

"There will be no shortage of takers for Sanderson, but having enjoyed his spell with Birmingham, I would assume John Eustace is at the forefront in the race for his signature."

The only likely hurdle will be new investment from Wagner, which many associated with the club will be hoping will be tied up sooner rather than later.