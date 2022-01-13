‘It’s a no-brainer’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up swoop for Birmingham City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are one of a number of clubs tracking the situation of Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen this month, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at St. Andrew’s at the end of the season and could be set to end his four-year stay at the Midlands side in June.

Forest are said to be interested in the left-footed Dane, along with league rivals Coventry City as well as Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see Forest as one of the interested teams in Kristian Pedersen this January.

I like the sound of the move, as Pedersen has evident Championship ability and he has proven to be. top performer within that Birmingham side ever since he joined.

He offers versatility to the Forest backline, as he is able to function as a left-back as part of a back four, whilst he can also play more advanced as a wing-back.

The 27-year-old has also displayed that he can step into a back three.

The full-back areas were an area to improve on in the summer, and whilst they have found good loan options in Max Lowe and Djed Spence, these are temporary options.

Lowe’s injury is proof that Forest still need to recruit cover at wing-back, with Jack Colback having to fill the void.

This would be a move of necessity, rather than desirability, but it still looks a good signing, should Forest decide to strengthen their pursuit.

Toby Wilding

This doesn’t feel like one that is really worth pursuing for Forest at the minute.

For starters, with Max Lowe and Gaetan Bong already on the books in the left-back position, and new signing Richie Laryea also capable of filling that role – which he may have to do to get game time given Djed Spence’s form at right-back – a new left-back doesn’t really feel like a priority for Forest right now.

Indeed, with Pedersen set to be out of contract at the end of this season as well, it doesn’t seem to make a great of sense to spend money on a player that they could be able to sign for free in just a few months’ time.

It is also worth noting that Pedersen has struggled at times this season, in a Birmingham side that are certainly not out of reach of the relegation zone at this midway point of the Championship campaign.

With that in mind, you feel there are more suitable and sensible options for Forest to look at pursuing during the current window.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very good signing.

Firstly, with his contract expiring in the summer then it wouldn’t be a hefty fee for a player who has proven himself as a strong Championship defender over the years.

The January window is tough in the sense that you need players who can make instant impact, but there will be few worries about the Dane as he knows the league and is fit to play.

Crucially though, it’s an area of the pitch that Forest desperately need to strengthen.

Jack Colback has been performing very well at left-back and wing-back, but it’s not his natural position.

So, with Max Lowe out, Steve Cooper needs a fresh option and Pedersen fits the bill.

Another added bonus is that he could play as the left centre-back if injuries hit, so it’s a no-brainer from Forest and it would continue what has been an excellent window for the club so far.