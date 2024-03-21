Highlights Jamie Vardy's experience vital for Leicester City during promotion battle to Premier League.

Leicester must secure Vardy's extension due to his invaluable influence on and off the pitch.

Financial concerns may impact Vardy's contract negotiations, but his loyalty to the club is key.

Leicester City are now second in the Championship, as they battle to seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side were outstanding for much of the campaign, but the past month has been a struggle, with Leeds now catching the Foxes to move to the top of the table.

With Ipswich Town and Southampton still firmly in the hunt for a top two finish, it promises to be an exciting end to the season, although Leicester will be nervous considering promotion seemed a foregone conclusion.

Championship Table (As it stands March 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Jamie Vardy’s experience can help Leicester City

At this stage of the campaign, experience can be key, and in Jamie Vardy, Leicester have a player who has been there and done it.

The 37-year-old is a club legend given all he has achieved, but there are doubts about Vardy’s future, as his current deal expires in the summer.

A goal return of 13 in 26 this season suggests the striker still has a lot to offer, but will he be able to score at the same rate in the Premier League? Does Leicester’s financial situation mean they have to be stricter with new contracts for players?

Here our writers share their thoughts on whether Vardy warrants an extension…

Chris Gallagher

It’s a no-brainer for Leicester, they have to keep Vardy.

There will be doubts about whether he can still deliver week in, week out in the Premier League, but either way, he would be a valuable asset for the team in the dressing room.

If they go up, it will be about trying to stay up, and Vardy’s character and mentality is exactly the sort you would want in that situation. Plus, let’s not make out as though he would offer nothing on the pitch, as Vardy is still sharp, and his finishing ability isn’t in question.

Should Leicester stay in the Championship, it’s still another easy call, providing a suitable financial agreement can be reached. Vardy will get goals in the second tier, and, again, his influence around the place can’t be understated.

The only issue is whether his wages are affordable for a club that has PSR issues, but with Vardy’s love for the club, you would expect they could reach a deal. So, whilst talks will have to be delayed until Leicester know what league they’re in, a one-year extension for Vardy would suit all parties.

Ned Holmes

You have to wonder whether FFP could force Leicester City's hand.

Recent reports have suggested that their summer spending could be limited due to issues related to FFP and if that's the case, then can they really justify re-signing Jamie Vardy on a sizeable contract?

If the striker is willing to take a pay cut to stay at the King Power Stadium then he is worth keeping - whether the Foxes are in the Premier League or the Championship next term.

It already looks as though Kelechi Iheanacho could be moving on so Enzo Maresca will need someone with experience scoring goals at top flight level, even if Vardy isn't able to start games regularly and is only a bench option.

He's shown he still has that lethal edge and is certainly someone you want to be able to throw on if you need a goal late in games.

But if that's his role and finances are tight at Leicester, then re-signing him on his current terms just isn't going to work.