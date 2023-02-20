It’s a no-brainer for rarely-seen Birmingham City player to push for a summer loan exit: Opinion

There may be activity in Birmingham City’s goalkeeping department during the summer transfer window, even though John Ruddy looks set to remain at St Andrew’s until the summer of 2024.

With the ex-Norwich City man only signing a one-year deal last summer, it was unclear who was going to be the number-one shot-stopper next season but with the player putting pen to paper on an extension in November, that looked to have provided stability in this department.

Things aren’t that simple though and the speculation surrounding Neil Etheridge’s future last month reinforced that, with Huddersfield Town and Stoke City both believed to have been in talks to recruit him during the January window.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

A deal failed to materialise in the end though and that comes as no real surprise considering the Philippines international is reportedly earning around £23,000-per-week in the Midlands, a very hefty wage for a backup goalkeeper in the Championship.

His contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2024 – but Birmingham will surely be looking to offload him during the summer to free up space on the wage bill for others to come in.

The revenue they generate from his potential sale may also contribute to their summer budget, so cashing in on him is a no-brainer and that could allow Zach Jeacock to step up to the plate as Ruddy’s second-choice stopper.

The potential opportunity to be a regular part of John Eustace or his potential successor’s matchday squad next season would be attractive – and there’s a real chance he would be promoted to that role with other areas needing to be addressed during the next window.

But if Ruddy stays fit and in form for the majority of next term, something that could easily happen, 21-year-old Jeacock’s game time looks set to be limited again and this isn’t ideal considering he didn’t play a huge amount for former loan club Salford City last season before he was recalled.

This is why the latter needs to try and control his own destiny by asking for a loan move in the summer, something that may give him the chance to link up with a club where he’s going to play every week.

His contract, like Etheridge, expires in 2024 and following a season out on loan, he can then decide whether there’s a realistic chance of him making a first-team breakthrough at St Andrew’s or whether he should look to depart the Blues on the expiration of his contract.

Of course there are no guarantees that he will be offered a new deal and that would take away one of his options during the summer of 2024 but with a full season of football under his belt, he should have had the opportunity to put himself in the shop window, potentially giving him the best chance to attract plenty of contract offers from elsewhere.