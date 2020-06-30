‘It’s a no-brainer for me’ – West Brom readying talks with forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen to open talks with young forward Callum Morton over a new contract at the Hawthorns.

The Athletic claim that talks have been scheduled as West Brom look to extend the young forward’s contract, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Morton has been hugely impressive for Northampton Town this season, since joining Keith Curle’s side on loan in January.

The 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Cobblers this season, scoring three goals in their play-off fixtures to help them win promotion from Sky Bet League Two.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether it’s the right decision for West Brom to open talks with Morton over a new deal…

George Harbey

This should be an absolute no-brainer for the Baggies.

Morton is a huge talent who has really impressed in League Two this season, and his contribution in the play-offs for Northampton has been massive – I don’t know whether they would have won promotion without him to be honest.

He’s still only 20 years of age and has plenty of years ahead of him to develop and improve as a player, and you feel that he’s only going to get better after scoring an impressive amount of goals in such few games in League Two.

West Brom cannot afford to let another Nathan Ferguson saga to happen and they cannot afford to let Morton leave for free next summer, as fans would be in uproar to put it straight.

Jacob Potter

His future at West Brom will surely depend on what division they’re playing their football in.

Morton has really impressed me whilst out on loan with Northampton Town, and it was good to see him playing his part as they won promotion into League One via the play-offs.

But West Brom are looking set to make a swift return to the Premier League this season, and I just think that opportunities will be limited for the in-form striker.

At the age of 20 though, he’s still got plenty of time to develop as a player in senior football, and a few more loan spells could be on the cards.

But if the Baggies are to be playing their football back in the Championship in the next few years, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him involved in the matchday squad going forward.

Ned Holmes

Yes, without a doubt.

The 20-year-old has been hugely impressive for Northampton and looks a really bright prospect.

What has been so impressive concerning Morton is that he has provided so much more than just goals for the Cobblers, though there have been plenty of them.

He’s run himself into the ground for Keith Curle’s side, while his build-up and hold-up play have been fantastic as well.

It’s no wonder clubs are queueing up to take him on loan next year. The Baggies could have a fantastic player on their hands, they need to get him on a long-term deal and send him on loan to League One or preferably the Championship to get some more game time.

It’s a no-brainer for me.

Sam Rourke

It’s a real no brainer for West Brom.

Morton has been quite simply superb for Northampton this season, and ultimately played a major role in the Cobblers achieving promotion to League One via the play-offs.

The 20-year-old is already showing his quality at such a young age, with his tireless work ethic and eye for a goal really standing out.

The young striker should be secured on a new contract at West Brom, and then moved out on loan again next season to a League One side so he can develop and mature even more as a footballer.

He’s a seriously bright talent and the Baggies hierarchy are likely to be delighted with his progress at Sixfields.