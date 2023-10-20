Highlights Southampton currently sits in 10th position in the Championship table, 13 points behind the leaders Leicester City.

Hull City has been performing well this season, sitting in 9th place, although they have only won one of their last six matches.

Southampton fan Martin Sanders believes it will be difficult for his team to come away with a win against Hull City due to the quality of Hull's players and the challenges of traveling after an international break. He predicts a 2-2 draw.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship football returns this weekend after another two-week break for international fixtures, and Southampton will be looking to pick up where they left off.

Last time out, Russell Martin's side dropped points somewhat unexpectedly after picking up back-to-back wins previously, with Jordan Hugill's second half strike earning Rotherham United a point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium.

Their task is tougher on their return to action this weekend however, as they make the trip up to East Riding of Yorkshire where they will face Hull City.

Where are Southampton currently in the Championship table?

After 11 matches of the 2023-24 season, Southampton are now placed in 10th position, some 13 points already behind the leaders Leicester City.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Many expected the Saints to be with the Foxes in the top two at this point, especially after they won their first three league games of the season, but a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Sunderland at the start of September saw them go on a four-match losing streak.

Their form picked up somewhat before the international break, but no fixture in the Championship is an easy one, which Hull are looking to prove on Saturday.

Hull are a team that have been doing pretty well in the Championship so far this season, sitting in ninth position in the table, although they have only won one of their last six league matches whilst drawing four of them.

Tigers owner Acun Ilicali further invested into Liam Rosenior's squad over the summer, with eye-catching signings such as Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa on a permanent basis, whilst Scott Twine was loaned in from Burnley.

And their array of attacking talent poses a significant threat to Southampton, especially considering it is the Saints who are the ones that have to make the long journey to the MKM Stadium.

Can Southampton go one better than Leeds and Leicester and beat Hull City?

Whilst the Saints have a squad capable of taking apart any team in the Championship, FLW's Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders believes that a number of factors going into this Saturday's clash with the Tigers means that it is going to be difficult for his club to travel back down south with all three points.

"I think we can, but Philogene for them is a player that we should really fear for, and also Liam Delap - I think they're two players that are really good," Martin said when speaking to Football League World.

"Liam Delap was heavily linked with Southampton for a period of time but Philogene looks a really good talent.

"Not looking forward going to Hull, I think it's a nightmare going on the back of an international break to travel there, players coming back from international duty, so there's minimal preparation time for Russell Martin you would think.

"So, I think to walk out of there with a point would be really good, but I expect a really tough game.

"I'm going for a 2-2 draw - can we beat them? Yes. Do I think will? I'm not sure we will to be honest."