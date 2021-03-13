‘It’s a nice problem to have’ – Wayne Rooney ponders key Derby County decision ahead of Millwall test

Wayne Rooney admits that he faces a selection dilemma this weekend as he prepares to face Millwall.

Derby County have been without first choice goalkeeper David Marshall in recent weeks after he suffered a back injury towards the end of February.

Since then the Rams have seen Kelle Roos starting in goal, playing their last three fixtures and conceding five goals.

In their last two games, however, Roos has conceded just one against Coventry City and Barnsley and according to Rooney that has led him to something of a difficult decision as he looks to pick his goalkeeper for the clash with Millwall.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “I think Kelle has been excellent.

“Marshy has been great this season, but Kelle has come in and Wednesday was his best game all round – his handling was very good, his kicking was good.

“So it is a decision I have made and obviously you will see my decision tomorrow afternoon.

“Yes (it is a nice problem to have), it’s the problems I want, I want competition for places.

“It is good for the squad, and for individuals knowing there are people pushing them, making them perform better on a daily basis. It is good to have two keepers in good form.”

The verdict

It’ll certainly be interesting to see who starts for Derby County.

Wayne Rooney will be determined to finish the season strongly and ensure that his side don’t end up suffering relegation.

While Kelle Roos has been impressive of late I’m sure it’ll be tempting to revert to having David Marshall in goal.