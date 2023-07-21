Highlights Charlton Athletic CEO, Peter Storrie, provided an update on the takeover process, emphasising that the remaining details are just legal formalities.

Storrie expressed hope that the new ownership will bring a fresh start for supporters, who have experienced numerous disappointments in recent years.

Charlton Athletic chief executive Peter Storrie has offered an update on the club’s takeover process.

The Addicks are currently subject to a takeover bid by SE7 Partners, which is being led by former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven and Edward Warrick.

Their bid to purchase the London club was granted FA and EFL approval earlier this week, paving the way to complete the deal.

However, there are still a few details that have to be ironed out that have held up finalising the transaction.

What has Peter Storrie said regarding the Charlton Athletic takeover latest?

Storrie is hopeful that the new ownership will provide a fresh start for supporters, who he acknowledged have had a lot of false dawns in recent years.

He has clarified that the remaining parts needed to be completed in order to finalise the deal are just a matter of legal formalities and that everything should be concluded very soon.

“It’s a new start,” said Storrie, via London News Online.

“I know they’ve had so many in the past, but hopefully this is successful.

“I think it will probably be earlier than that.

“There is a framework, but there are two sets of lawyers…so dare I say any more!

“I’m sure both parties – buyer and seller – want to get it concluded now.

“They are legal formalities and hopefully they will be as quick as possible.

“The documentation is approval documentation from the FA, a similar type of thing but in a different format from the EFL.

“That has now gone to the lawyers – that triggers the technical completion.

“Then with these things you have got share agreements, shares, transfers and resignation of directors etc etc.

“There is all this legal documentation that needs to go on.

“They are formalities.

"It has been approved – that was the legal status as far as the SPA was concerned.

“That has been completed.”

Storrie is going to remain in his post as CEO until August before stepping down from the position, with the new owners likely to install their own people in these high-up roles.

Charlton will be looking to compete for promotion from League One this season under Dean Holden.

The team has already made a number of summer signings in the transfer window as the club looks to build a side capable of a top six finish.

Charlton’s season gets underway early next month with a clash against Leyton Orient on 5 August.

What next for Charlton Athletic?

New ownership will be a big change for Charlton to deal with going into a new league season.

There has been a lot of upheaval at the Valley behind the scenes in recent years, so this is nothing new to supporters.

However, there will still be some optimism that this time will be successful after a number of false dawns.

Thomas Sandgaard was not a popular figure among the fanbase by the end of his time in charge of the club, so many will likely be happy to see fresh faces step into the ownership position going forward.

There are no guarantees this will be a success, but fans have reason to be optimistic nevertheless.