‘It’s a move that needs to be considered carefully’ – Stoke City eye free agent transfer: The verdict

Stoke City are weighing up a swoop for free-agent Danny Simpson, as per Sunday’s print edition of the Mirror.

The 33-year-old right-back finds himself without a club following a season at Huddersfield Town in the last campaign, and Michael O’Neill is weighing up a swoop for the Premier League title winner.

So, what do you make of this from a Stoke perspective? Would Simpson be a useful addition for the Potters?

George Harbey

You can definitely see the benefits of this deal from a Stoke City perspective, but there are negatives to the potential deal too.

After a couple of tough seasons in the Championship, Stoke need changes both on and off the pitch, and I think O’Neill is trying to add more characters to the dressing room having already signed John Obi Mikel and Steven Fletcher this summer.

Simpson is obviously a very experienced player who has played at the highest level and been successful in the Premier League, and adding a player of his calibre and experience to the dressing room would be a smart move as he’d be a real leader.

But you’d also have to question whether Stoke need him or not. They already have two accomplished full-backs at the club in Tommy Smith and Tom Edwards, who will both be competing for a place at right-back in O’Neill’s side next term.

Bringing in a 33-year-old in Simpson who is also bound to be on quite high wages would be a bit of a bizarre move from that perspective, and with Stoke looking to slash the wage bill, it’s a move that needs to be considered carefully for various reasons.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a really good signing for Stoke, though it’s unlikely to be a long-term solution.

Simpson is 33 now but he showed on loan at Huddersfield Town last season that he still has the quality and the fitness to thrive at Championship level.

The defender could be a really useful addition for Stoke, as they look to add more quality to their squad in Michael O’Neill’s first summer transfer window.

Is he needed? That depends on the future of Moritz Bauer to me. Tommy Smith and Tom Edwards proved themselves decent options last term but I do think Simpson would improve O’Neill’s defensive unit.

If the Northern Irishman is willing to give Bauer, who spent last term on loan with Celtic, another go then I’m not sure they need a new right-back.

If he plans to offload him, then signing Simpson could be a good move.

Alfie Burns

What Simpson did at Huddersfield really impressed me last season. The right-back’s addition at the John Smith’s Stadium really mirrored an upturn in fortunes, which eventually resulted in safety.

Of course, Simpson was on the way out before the run-in and Town survived without him, but he was still impressive.

So, with that in mind, you’ve got to say he’d be a steady addition for Stoke and would give them even more experience in that defensive set-up.

Michael O’Neill is building a really good squad and things are looking quite positive for the Potters.

Simpson’s signing would only add to that.