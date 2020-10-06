Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘It’s a mess’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh managerial update

Published

10 mins ago

on

According to the Mirror, Nottingham Forest are set to part company with Sabri Lamouchi this week after a disappointing start to the season.

It has been a dismal start to 2020/21 for Forest, who currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table after losing their first four league games of the campaign.

Lamouchi and his side needed to make a good start to this season, after an inexplicable end to the previous campaign.

Quiz: Can you name these 10 ex-Nottingham Forest midfielders?

1 of 10

Who is this former Nottingham Forest midfielder?

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the season, and after a dismal start to this season, Lamouchi’s time at the City Ground now looks set to come to an end.

The Mirror claim that Forest are looking to part company with Lamouchi this week, ahead of their next fixture against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.

Plenty of Forest fans are in the same boat – they want to see the club part ways with Lamouchi and bring in a new manager who could potentially get a lot more out of the squad, after bringing in 13 new players.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this latest update on the Frenchman’s future…

https://twitter.com/TomYouTwit/status/1313440425458503687?s=20


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘It’s a mess’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh managerial update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: