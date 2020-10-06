‘It’s a mess’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh managerial update

According to the Mirror, Nottingham Forest are set to part company with Sabri Lamouchi this week after a disappointing start to the season.

It has been a dismal start to 2020/21 for Forest, who currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship table after losing their first four league games of the campaign.

Lamouchi and his side needed to make a good start to this season, after an inexplicable end to the previous campaign.

The Reds missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the season, and after a dismal start to this season, Lamouchi’s time at the City Ground now looks set to come to an end.

The Mirror claim that Forest are looking to part company with Lamouchi this week, ahead of their next fixture against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.

Plenty of Forest fans are in the same boat – they want to see the club part ways with Lamouchi and bring in a new manager who could potentially get a lot more out of the squad, after bringing in 13 new players.

Here, we take a look at Reds fans’ reactions to this latest update on the Frenchman’s future…

Fair enough. It's a results business. But we're still signing players! Who is actually signing them? It's a mess. We need a manager with experience of the English game & has control over transfers. Need to give him time. Just not sure I'm on the same page as the owner. — Tony Hulatt (@TonyHulatt) October 6, 2020

Sooner he’s gone, the better. Wanna enjoy my football again and not be dreading the next game because I know we’ll lose — [AJ]🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkshireLad_87) October 6, 2020

If we want any chance of getting out of this division, it has to be, if we can afford to spend £14m on players in the last 8 months, I’m unsure why paying someone who’s instantly be the best manager in the league £3m a year should be a problem. — Alex (@AO1865) October 6, 2020

Good. Love the man, but not good enough. — Jamie (@JamieBriody) October 6, 2020

😢😢 thanks for the memories Sabri 💔 — Swanwick (@mattswanwick) October 6, 2020

No matter what happens to Sabri Lamouchi, I can't help but like the bloke and will wish him all the best for the future. He helped give us some brilliant moments last season, and until COVID halted the season, gave us reason to believe we could achieve something! #NFFC pic.twitter.com/ZH6aASctYg — Nathan Fletcher (@Nathan_CTR) October 6, 2020

0-3 at home against millwall!!! He'd been sussed before the lockdown. The truth is he was lucky for the 1st 20 games inherited a decent squad on his arrival. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — FOREST MAD (@FORESTMAD5) October 6, 2020

Looks like the end has come for Lamouchi. Such a shame it didn’t work out but what a guy. Some of the games last season will always be remembered. Brentford away, Leeds at home & also the trip to Kenilworth Road. Be sad to see him go but the right decision. J’adore😢 #NFFC https://t.co/ZTZWxuVtMU — Harvey (@HarveyLawrence8) October 6, 2020