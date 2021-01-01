‘It’s a matter of when, and not if’- Charlton ace weighs up interest from Celtic, Rangers and Fulham: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Alfie Doughty faces an uncertain future.

The Charlton Athletic starlet is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting the attention of numerous big-name clubs including the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Premier League side Fulham.

But where is the best place for the 21-year-old to continue his development?

The team at FLW have their say…

Toby Wilding

I think I’d be tempted to target Rangers right now if I were him.

While Fulham are facing the prospect of a season-long relegation battle and Celtic’s stuttering start to the season has left them playing catch-up, Rangers look set to take full advantage of the struggles of their Glasgow rivals.

As a result, the prospect of winning trophies and competing in European football so early on in his career, must surely be an appealing prospect for Doughty, who can already look to one former Charlton prospect currently enjoying life at Ibrox in Joe Aribo for inspiration.

Indeed, if Doughty is able to make an impact in that push for silverware with Rangers, then you do feel as though that could also open up the prospect of a few more big moves for him in the future, particularly given the big things that are expected in the managerial career of a certain Steven Gerrard who currently occupies the Ibrox dugout.

Sam Rourke

It has to be Celtic.

It’s pretty evident just how much the Scottish giants wanted to bring Doughty to the club over the summer, after several rejected transfer bids.

Doughty is a very, very talented player and at the age of just 20, he has the world at his feet and for me, Celtic could offer him that platform to play consistently in the SPFL whilst also offering him the potential opportunity of European football.

The Addicks would of course like to keep hold of their star left-midfielder but I just can’t see them being able to fend off the lure of these clubs, especially with his contract expiring at the Valley in the summer.

Doughty has already shown enough quality to suggest he’d fit in comfortably in the SPFL with Celtic, I feel it’s now a matter of when, and not if, a deal is sanctioned here.

Alfie Burns

Honestly, I don’t think Doughty should be moving anywhere this January.

The lure of Celtic and Rangers is hard to ignore. They are massive, massive clubs and are potentially only behind Man United and Liverpool in stature in terms of the British game.

Fulham also offer a good opportunity in terms of Premier League football.

However, January is a tough month to move in.

Doughty is still a young player and, in my mind, he might be better off sticking around at Charlton until the summer.

He can really assess his options then and make the right decision for his future.