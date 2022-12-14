“It’s a low risk signing” – Watford fan pundit reacts as major transfer announcement shared

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have completed the signing of Leandro Bacuna on a free transfer to boost Slaven Bilic’s squad.

The Hornets have had terrible luck on the injury front in the middle of the park, with Hamza Choudhury joining the likes of Tom Cleverley and Edo Kayembe on the treatment table after going off in the draw at home to Hull on Sunday.

That’s forced the Championship side into the market and they announced Bacuna’s arrival this afternoon on a contract until the summer.

The 31-year-old is well-known to fans in this country having previously featured for Aston Villa, Reading and Cardiff.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Justin revealed that he isn’t against the new signing, although he still expects the club to be busy in the New Year.

“It’s a low-risk signing. He’s only with us until the end of the season and we desperately need someone to sit in our decimated midfield so it’s a low-risk option and let’s see how he does. I read through some of the comments the Cardiff fans put on Twitter about him previously and he wasn’t particularly liked, I think that’s an understatement.

“But yeah, we need someone and let’s get him in and get him playing until we can make some permanent signings in January or some of our other midfielders get fit enough to play.”

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

The verdict

Most would agree with this as it’s clear Watford are desperately short on numbers and Bacuna is going to be able to help in the next three games until January.

Of course, you don’t just sign a player for such a period, but Bacuna has experience at this level and he is also capable of playing as a full-back or a wing-back, so his versatility will help over the coming months.

Now, it’s about getting him integrated with the team as quickly as possible and there’s a good chance he will be involved against Huddersfield this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.