‘It’s a low risk, medium reward move for me’ – West Ham plot move for EFL player after Chelsea deal collapse: The verdict

West Ham are looking at signing Watford centre-back Craig Dawson after they failed to get a deal for Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori over the line, as per the Evening Standard.

The Hornets are keen to get the 30-year-old off the books and are seeking a permanent deal for the ex-West Brom man, as the Hammers consider making a move ahead of the deadline next Friday.

Jake Sanders

At first thought, this doesn’t appear to be the most glamorous signing for a club like West Ham, that have aspirations of pushing for a European place.

However, given their defensive frailties in recent seasons, a reliable, experienced defender that knows the Premier League well is exactly what they need.

Despite suffering relegations in two of his previous three seasons – which doesn’t bode well for a Hammers side that flirted with danger themselves last term – this would be an excellent signing for David Moyes.

West Ham have wasted plenty in big-money transfers since moving to the London Stadium, but this would represent a smart piece of business for once.

Toby Wilding

It’s pretty clear already that Dawson is not West Ham’s first choice target here.

With the number of high profile names that have been linked with the Hammers this summer to help provide options in the centre of their defence, whoever they now bring in in the remaining EFL window is going to feel pretty underwhelming for those of a West Ham persuasion.

Indeed, with Dawson having suffered relegation in his last two seasons in the Premier League – with West Brom and Watford – this may not exactly inspire a great deal of confidence around the club, and at 30 years old, it could be argued that this would be more of a stop gap than a long-term solution.

Even so, you feel Dawson himself would be open to the move to give himself another shot at the Premier League, and given he has yet to feature in the league this season, Watford may not be too concerned about standing in his way should a decent offer come in for him.

Ned Holmes

It’s certainly not the most ambitious or exciting move but as a back-up I don’t mind it.

In my eyes, the Hammers should be looking elsewhere first and if it’s an EFL move they’re keen on, there are plenty of impressive young defenders that could do a job.

That said, Dawson has a lot of Premier League experience and has proven himself a solid option in the past.

While it’s certainly not the sort of signing that’s likely to get the majority of the fan base excited, it gives David Moyes more depth in central defence and that’s something the club need to do before the window closes.

It’s a low risk, medium reward move for me.