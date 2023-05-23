Ray Parlour has compared Liam Rosenior’s situation at Hull City to Mikel Arteta’s at Arsenal.

The former midfielder believes that the Tigers should look to back Rosenior in a way that Arsenal did during the early part of the Spaniard’s tenure at the Emirates.

Parlour has urged the Hull owners to back Rosenior in order to give the club the best chance at promotion.

He has praised the 38-year-old’s work so far at the MKM Stadium and has claimed he could be the man to take the team forward into the top flight.

Can Hull City fight for promotion next season?

Parlour believes that Hull need some investment in the first team squad in order to compete at the top of the second division.

The former Hull player has suggested that if the club feels Rosenior is the right man for the job, then it is on them to get behind him in the transfer market if they are to succeed together.

“Liam Rosenior has done well since he came in,” said Parlour, via NetBet Online Casino.

“He’s an up-and-coming manager which is always important, the club did very well to spot him.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times and he’s got good knowledge and knows players well.

“Obviously, he was at Brighton as a coach for a while and then he was at Derby – he’s waited for his opportunity and now he’s got it.

“The most important thing for Hull this season was to not get into that relegation battle and that’s what they did, they stayed out of it, which was great.

“I think they need a little bit of investment and the owners need to think, ‘do we have the right manager in place now?’

“If they think they have, then they need to support him.

“It’s a little bit like Arsenal and Mikel Arteta – they supported him because they thought he was the right manager to take the club forward.

“If Hull think Rosenior is the right manager, give him a little bit of money and give him a chance to try and get you into that play-off situation.

“If they can do that – it’s a great club with great support whenever I played for them – so it’s all there, but they just need that little bit of investment.

“Hopefully Liam can get that so they can really kick on next season and push for the play-offs.”

Is Liam Rosenior the right man to take Hull City forward?

Rosenior turned things around after he replaced Shota Arveladze mid-season, steering the team well clear of the drop zone.

The current Hull owners have shown a willingness to invest in the squad in the past, so there is no reason to believe they will leave Rosenior out to dry.

That means this will be a pivotal summer for both the club and the manager.

With the right signings, then there is every reason to believe that Hull can compete in the top half of the Championship next season.