‘It’s a hell of a lot of money to ask for’ – Paddy Kenny weighs in on Sander Berge saga as Arsenal and Everton circle

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has called on the Blades to lower their asking price for wanted midfielder Sander Berge, with the club standing firm on their £35m price tag.

Berge arrived at Bramall Lane in January last year for a £22m fee, at a time when the South Yorkshire side were flying high in the Premier League. However, they endured a terrible season last term and finished at the foot of the table.

With that, the Norwegian midfielder is one player who is likely to leave this summer, although his four-and-a-half-year contract with the club is allowing officials at Bramall Lane to play hardball with interested sides.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sheffield United?

1 of 20 Did Ethan Ampadu ever score a goal for Sheffield United? Yes No

Slavisa Jokanovic is due to link up with his new team in the next week or so – and with the Serbian happy to do his business later in the window and the chance to maximise profit on the 23-year-old – he could have a generous transfer kitty to work with in the latter stages of this window and January.

But one man who wants the Blades to be more realistic and lower their valuation for Berge is former Blades keeper Paddy Kenny, who believes interested clubs may be unwilling to give Sheffield United the £13m profit they crave.

Speaking to Football Insider about this transfer saga, Kenny said: “They might need to lower their expectations (on his price).

“He has been out injured quite a bit and at the end of the day, he’s only worth what someone is willing to pay for him.

“With Covid, we don’t know clubs’ financial situations. They paid £22m for him not that long ago so will someone be willing to pay £35m?

“It’s a hell of a lot of money to ask for. It will be one to look out for, that’s for certain.”

Berge is currently attracting interest from Arsenal, Everton, Aston Villa and Napoli – although no breakthrough is yet to be made by any of the quartet.

The Verdict:

Even though Berge has been labelled as the ‘perfect professional’, there’s no point keeping the Norwegian if he is expecting to move on this summer, even if he doesn’t push for a move.

International players like Oliver Norwood and John Fleck stepped up in the place of the 23-year-old when he was injured last season – and with those two players as brilliant options in midfield – Jokanovic may be more willing to let him go.

He is likely to be on high wages and if there is a handsome sum of money to be made, it would be hard to see the Blades cling on to him regardless of his contract situation.

£35m is a very high asking price, so this valuation should be reduced if rumours surrounding fail to cease in the summer. With a high-quality player like Berge in the Championship though, this speculation is unlikely to go away any time soon.

Kenny is also right to point out the situation with Covid-19 and how it’s currently affecting the transfer market – another reason why the Blades should set their demands lower if they know negotiations will break down straight away at the current price.