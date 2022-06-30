“It’s a good route to take” – Pundit assesses the landscape at Burnley following the beginning of their summer business

Adding Scott Twine and Luke McNally to the squad already this summer, it appears to be a time of change for Burnley, following their relegation from the Premier League.

With Vincent Kompany now at the helm, the Clarets will be hoping to immediately readapt to second-tier football, something that is not always easy after top-tier relegation.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the summer plays out for Kompany and his Burnley side, but it certainly looks like it is a new era that the Lancashire outfit are heading into.

Sharing his thoughts on the additions Burnley have made and the direction the club is going in, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “Seems that Vincent Kompany and Burnley have decided to go down the route of the young players, and the signings that they’re making now are 22-year-olds who were making good moves either in the championship or in League One.

“Now, for the short-term, that’s not going to be great for Burnley supporters because it’s unlikely that with those players, they’ll have a return to the Premier League straight away.

“But in the long-term, it’s a good route to take with these players, because they’re going to develop.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, when heading into a new era, patience must be afforded to the manager.

Naturally, expectations will be high for the new season but with a lot of uncertain situations currently ongoing at the club, it might take a while to adapt within this transitional period.

However, it is sustainable planning with the additions of the 22-year-old duo, with both showing last season that they deserve regular football in the Championship, whilst they possess extremely high ceilings.

It will be interesting to see if the rest of their summer recruitment follows suit, with the rumoured incomings suggesting that it might just do so.