‘It’s a good move’ – Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder reacts to Chansiri’s latest decision

Former Sheffield Wednesday player Carlton Palmer has praised owner Dejphon Chansiri in an interview with the Transfer Tavern, as the Sheffield Star reports a drop in season ticket prices at Hillsborough for next season.

Chansiri has been an unpopular man at Hillsborough in recent years, spending too much in the transfer market and mismanaging the club, which led to their six-point deduction last season and subsequent relegation to League One.

For a club that was competing in the Championship playoffs just four years ago, this is a major disappointment and the Owls have steadily declined in the last few seasons since their semi-final shootout loss to Huddersfield Town.

With the club now under an embargo after losing several players in the last month, they could see another man depart in Josh Windass in the next few months, with multiple Championship clubs said to be interested in the 27-year-old.

As the owner now tries to repair his relationship with the fans, with his popularity ratings and the morale around Hillsborough at an all-time low, adult season tickets are reportedly set to be decreased by 20% as the Owls drop to the third tier.

On this move by the club’s shareholder, Carlton Palmer was full of praise and in an interview with the Football Transfer Tavern, said: “It’s a good move. At least it’s showing some good faith to the supporters in very difficult times because money is tight with people being furloughed and you want to get the crowds out.

“Obviously, it’s a fantastic gesture.”

The Verdict:

Although this is a great gesture from Chansiri as Palmer pointed out, there is still a long way to go until the former can fully fix his broken relationship with the supporters.

Their finances were not the Owls’ only problem last season but the chopping and changing of managers as well. After getting rid of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis in the last campaign, he must place more faith in Darren Moore because it could take Wednesday more than a year to recover from their relegation.

Deep down, the owner knows he has been the orchestrator of this mess. The reduction of season ticket prices is a good start, now is the time to build on it as Sheffield Wednesday look to change their fortunes.