“It’s a good move for everyone” – Luton Town fan pundit makes claim about Rotherham United deal

FLW’s Luton Town fan pundit Dylan Bhundia believes that the sale of Peter Kioso was the right decision by the club.

The Hatters confirmed the sale of the player last month, with the defender having joined Championship rivals Rotherham United.

Bhundia believes that the 22-year old was too far down the pecking order to justify keeping at the club, especially considering that he only had 12 months remaining on his deal with Luton.

The performances of James Bree made it difficult to envisage a route into the first team on a regular basis for Kioso, especially with Amari’i Bell’s performances when stepping into the team as his deputy.

Given the defender has also not shown as great a comfort as part of the back three defensive line, that left Bhundia feeling there simply wasn’t that room for Kioso in the squad going forward, so a sale was the right decision.

“I think it was a good move for the player and the club,” Bhundia told Football League World.

“It’s very clear that he’s well behind James Bree and James Bree has been outstanding.

“Personally, I’ve never felt that Kioso was the right fit for us at right wing-back.

“He’s a fantastic block-down defender, defends the back post so well but really struggles to affect things in the Championship, in the final third.

“When you’re playing wing backs you really need your wing backs to be really creative from wide areas, which we saw from James Bree and Amari’i Bell last year.

“Obviously that meant he ended up being a backup option in the back three, which isn’t his preferred position.

“He wants regular games, he should get that at Rotherham, so it’s a good move for him and obviously he only had a year left on his contract so it’s a good move for everyone.”

Luton will be aiming to repeat the feat of last season by competing for a top six finish in the league again this campaign.

Meanwhile, Kioso will be hoping he can play a role in helping the Millers maintain a place in the Championship following their promotion from the third division.

Given there wasn’t a clear route to consistent game time for Kioso, a sale absolutely made the most sense.

Moving to Rotherham should keep all parties relatively happy with the deal.

Rotherham could use the Championship experience and Kioso should expect to play on a much more regular basis with his new club.

It is rare to find a transfer that makes every party happy, but this is a prime example of such a case.