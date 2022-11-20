“It’s a good move” – Bristol City fan pundit reacts to significant off-field decision

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City confirmed earlier this month that Brian Tinnion would take up a new role as their technical director.

The 54-year-old is a legend at Ashton Gate for what he did during his playing days, and he had been working with the academy in recent years, until his promotion.

That came on the back of interest in Tinnion from Forest Green Rovers, but he chose to stay with the Robins and will now hope to make his mark in a higher role after his impressive work with the youngsters.

And, FLW fan pundit Jack explained why it’s good for the club to have someone like Tinnion still involved.

“I think it’s a good move promoting Brian Tinnion to technical director, moving him higher up the club. He clearly has a strong passion for the club.

“When he was linked to Forest Green, he denied those links by tweeting a photo of our training ground and calling it home. It’s great to have someone like that in the club with that passion.

“We’ve got him, we’ve got Scott Murray, who are both really big Bristol City fans. Tinnion is a Geordie and Murray is from Scotland but to have people like that who have fallen in love with the club to now work for the club is a really nice feeling as a fan.”

The verdict

This is obviously an important position at Bristol City, so you can’t just appoint someone because they are a legend.

However, Tinnion has proven with his work that he’s qualified for the role and, as mentioned above, it’s an added bonus that is someone who loves the club.

He will have that extra bit of motivation to do well, and his presence around the club should help drive and raise standards as they look to improve across all areas.

