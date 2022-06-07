“It’s a good fit” – Would 35-year-old be a smart addition at Sunderland?

Sunderland are interested in a move for John Ruddy this summer, after the 35-year-old’s release from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to the Northern Echo.

With Lee Burge released at the end of his contract and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann returning to his parent club, the Black Cats are in need of a glovesman to provide competition for places with Anthony Patterson.

The 22-year-old finished the season as the club’s number one, despite spending the first half on loan in the National League with Notts County, and will be hoping to begin the campaign as first choice in the second tier.

Ruddy has operated from the fringes at Wolves in recent years, but may expect more playing time in taking a step down to the Championship.

FLW writer Adam Jones explained why Ruddy would be a smart addition for the Wearside club when he appeared on the EFL Transfer Zone on FLW TV.

He said: “I think this is the type of player that they need.

“Obviously, Anthony Patterson is only 22, and that is still reasonably young for a goalkeeper, but there’s a part of me that thinks he’s earned his chance.

“Having someone whose experienced who can come in, just incase Patterson doesn’t adapt well to the Championship is probably ideal.

“But they do need someone who will be happy remaining behind Patterson in the pecking order.

“I think that Ruddy can fill that mold quite well.

“Alex Neil has worked with with Ruddy before at Norwich, so it’s a good fit.”

Neil has prioritised experience over youth on a fairly consistent basis since taking the reins in the North East, therefore if Ruddy was to sign, it would not be a surprise at all to see him start the campaign as first choice.

The Black Cats can attract players with Premier League pedigree in the second tier and Ruddy could aid the step up a division, on and off the pitch.