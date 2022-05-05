“It’s a gamble that could pay off” – Barnsley keen to capitalise on Bristol City player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are reportedly interested in 21-year-old striker Louis Britton, who is set to be released by Bristol City.

Britton joined from non-league side Mangotsfield United three years ago but has featured just once for the Robins – making the most of an 18-minute cameo by scoring in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Bristol Post has reported that he will leave when his contract expires this summer, with Barnsley and Port Vale said to be keen.

But would he be a good signing for the Tykes? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

The ultimate Barnsley end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Will the club finish rock bottom? Yes No

Adam Jones

He’s not exactly the type of player that you would expect to see make the step up straight away, so there would need to be patience.

Recording four goals in 12 appearances for Waterford this term is a respectable total but considering the lack of senior experience he has in England, it may take him a while to become a real asset for the Tykes.

At 21, he still has plenty of time to improve but is it really worth investing in the forward considering he may not be ready for the third tier just yet?

In fairness, the likes of Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole, Victor Adeboyejo and Obbi Oulare haven’t been great this season and a shake-up will be needed in the forward department, especially if Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris secure moves away, so this is a position they should be looking at.

Whether the 21-year-old can make the step up remains to be seen. It’s a gamble that could pay off.

Billy Mulley

With this season being one of disappointment, Barnsley has typically been an excellent destination for younger players to develop in recent years, with whoever who has been in charge placing a lot of importance on the more youthful members of the squad.

With Bristol City set to part company with the forward this summer, a drop down to League One could be the kind of move he needs to kickstart his senior professional career.

Impressing on loan with a spell at League of Ireland side Waterford, the Irish outfit are open to securing a permanent deal for the young forward, an indication of the impression he has made.

Last summer’s forward line recruitment proved to be rather disastrous for the Tykes, therefore they will be eager to ensure that they make the necessary adjustments this time around, with Britton perhaps representing an option who could play somewhat of a part now, whilst he has the potential to emerge as a star of the future.

Carla Devine

21-year-old Louis Britton could be a good signing for Barnsley as he aims to make the step up to League football.

The youngster has had a series of loans and since being on loan with Waterford, he has scored four goals in 12 appearances proving he knows where the goal is.

That being said, he hasn’t been able to get experience at a higher-level club consistently. At Stockport in the National League, he was only able to make five appearances.

Therefore, it feels like this could be a bit of a risk.

If it pays off then Barnsley will certainly have themselves a great young player but if he struggles with the step up it may backfire for Barnsley so maybe they should stick to more established players if they are looking to go straight back up to the Championship.