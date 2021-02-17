‘It’s a gamble’ – Huddersfield Town weigh up move for ex-Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have taken an interest in free agent midfielder Alan Nixon, according to Alan Nixon.

Morrison has been without a club since the start of January, after leaving ADO Den Haag having played only five games for the Dutch side.

The 28-year-old is now available to sign on a free transfer, with Huddersfield Town set to bring him in and take a look at his fitness levels.

Town are sliding down the Championship table, and injuries to the likes of Carel Eiting and Josh Koroma have left them short of creativity and inspiration in the final third.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium…

Toby Wilding

This is obviously going to be a risk for Huddersfield, but it may be a risk they have to take.

It has been a long time since Morrison has ever really been able to settle at any one club, and having played very little football recently, you do wonder whether he is even going to be ready to compete at this level.

However, if he is able to settle and get himself up to match fitness quickly, then the raw talent he possesses means that there is a chance he could provide a spark required to help Huddersfield move in the right direction, after what has been a dismal start to 2021.

Even so, the fact that the Terriers may be having to take a chance on Morrison to help give their attack a much-needed boost, so soon after the close of the January transfer window, is really not a great reflection on the way the club have moulded their squad over the past few years, or the business they did just last month.

Ned Holmes

I’d love this to work out and it’s certainly worth a go for the Terriers.

Their squad lacks a little bit of star quality and if Morrison can settle and get back to anywhere near his best, then he could bring just that.

In the image of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, Carlos Corberan works his team hard and that could prove just what the former Man United man needs to get his career back on track.

Huddersfield shouldn’t be moving heaven and earth to get this done nor should they commit to a silly contract but if they can agree a good value deal, then in my eyes it is worth a go.

Sam Rourke

It’s a gamble, there is no denying that.

Morrison has seriously struggled to emulate his former glories in the last few years and needs to find a club where he is going to be afforded consistent game-time, and if he can get that at Huddersfield, it could work.

There is a really talented player in there and if Corberan can work with him and try get the best out of him, he could be a really useful option to have in the Terriers’ ranks.

Huddersfield are enduring a quite dreadful run of form at present and need a fresh boost from somewhere, so you feel this is a risk that may well be worth taking at this stage of the season, as the threat of relegation is firmly there.