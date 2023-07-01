Leicester City are set for a summer of change as Enzo Maresca prepares to make his mark on the squad, and it appears Jamie Vardy has had the opportunity to move on.

Vardy has been with the club since 2012, where he has enjoyed one of football's finest fairytales by firing Leicester City to the Premier League title four years on against all odds, going on to score 170 times in over 400 appearances.

Though, now aged 36, it is not yet clear what role Vardy has at Leicester next season, and indeed, what potential impact any such ultimatum could have upon his Foxes future.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Palmer believes that they should try and maintain Vardy despite the uncertainty, as his range of qualities could prove significant if they are to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

"Jamie Vardy, it's yet to be seen what will happen with the player," Palmer explained to Football League World.

"Apparently there's been no negotiations with Jamie as it stands.

"It's a gamble, I mean Jamie's undoubtedly still got pace, we've seen that. I think they should keep Jamie, the aim will be to get promotion to the Premier League.

"Whether he can get another contract that somebody will offer him the amount of money that he's been paid now in the Premier League- I very much doubt it.

"Come to a deal, keep him at the football club, he's a Leicester legend.

"A bit like Billy Sharp, might not play all the time, but he'll still weigh in with 16, 17 goals that might be pivotal to you getting promoted."

Should Enzo Maresca keep Jamie Vardy at Leicester City?

The innate natural quality of instincts in front of goal do not go away, and after Vardy's brought so much success in the Premier League, it is hard to imagine that he would not be a potent goalscorer at this level even if he is now firmly in the twilight of his career.

As Palmer rightly alludes to, the influence of fellow veteran striker Sharp is what Leicester should be looking to emulate when it comes to deciding upon Vardy's future, with the Sheffield United forward contributing to 24 goals across the last two seasons in a bit-part role to eventually help the Blades back to the top-flight.

At his age, Vardy may need to be somewhat realistic and realise that he can no longer be guaranteed as one of the first names on the team sheet week in, week out if he is to remain at the club, but Leicester should definitely do all they can to convince him.