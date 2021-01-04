‘It’s a gamble’ – 50-year-old emerges as new Sheffield Wednesday managerial target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Paco Jémez as their new manager according to The Sun (3rd January, page 57).

Jémez has been out of work since the summer of 2020, after parting company with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano back in August after the 2019/20 season.

A number of other teams have been linked with the managerial vacancy at Hillsborough, with the likes of Paul Cook and Thorsten Fink being just some of the names reportedly in line to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday are looking to appoint a new manager, after relieving Tony Pulis of his duties in charge of the Championship club after just 45 days in the job at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can pull further clear of the relegation zone as the season progresses.

But would Jémez be a good appointment by Sheffield Wednesday, or are their better options out there for the Owls?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

It’s a gamble, simple as that.

Jemez has mainly been managing over in Spain and has had mixed results, with his stint at Rayo Vallecano most notable, where he guided the club to their best finish in La Liga.

The 50-year-old has managed a number of clubs and will have experience, but ultimately, navigating Sheffield Wednesday away from relegation under the current ownership is a serious task, and it won’t be easy.

For me, the Owls can’t be taking gambles amid their perilous position and need to be doing all they can to lure Paul Cook to Hillsborough.

He has experience of galvanising a struggling Wigan side amid tough circumstances and he has the credentials to emulate that at the Owls.

Jemez is too much of a risk in my eyes.

Chris Thorpe:

As I have commented previously about the Sheffield Wednesday managerial search – they need experience in a situation like this and for that reason I don’t see how Paco Jemez could be the man for the job.

He has no previous experience of managing in England let alone a highly competitive and difficult league like the Championship.

I believe this is a rumour that has been talked up by various agents in the game and it doesn’t at all seem realistic.

I have respect for his experience in Spain but English football is a whole different ball game and for that reason this wouldn’t be a smart move at all.

Can you score full marks on this 24-question Sheffield Wednesday quiz?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Phil Spencer:

I just can’t see this working for Sheffield Wednesday.

Paco Jemez has a wealth of experience in both Spain and Mexico but his knowledge of the English game is likely to be a big question mark.

Dejphon Chansiri typically prefers to appoint managers with experience in England and so this one appears to be a little bit random.

I’m sure the Owls are sending out the feelers all over the place, but I’d be very surprised if this was to come off.